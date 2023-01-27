Author Millicent Robinson's New Audiobook, "Issues In The Tissues: Your Struggles Will Not Defeat Your Destiny," is a Story of Overcoming One's Challenges Through Faith

Recent audiobook release “Issues In The Tissues,” from Audiobook Network author Millicent Robinson, is a profound memoir that follows the author through her incredible story of recovery and healing, in part due to her faith in the Lord. Listeners will come to know how a strong relationship with God can help promote physical healing from holding one's emotional problems within one's body.