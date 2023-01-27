Author Millicent Robinson's New Audiobook, "Issues In The Tissues: Your Struggles Will Not Defeat Your Destiny," is a Story of Overcoming One's Challenges Through Faith
Recent audiobook release “Issues In The Tissues,” from Audiobook Network author Millicent Robinson, is a profound memoir that follows the author through her incredible story of recovery and healing, in part due to her faith in the Lord. Listeners will come to know how a strong relationship with God can help promote physical healing from holding one's emotional problems within one's body.
New York, NY, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Millicent Robinson, who has served as the assistant women’s director, and later the role of director, of the Gracious Women of God Ministry, has completed her new audiobook, “Issues In The Tissues: Your Struggles Will Not Defeat Your Destiny”: a powerful story of how one’s faith can be the best solution to ending a lifetime of emotional and spiritual pain and suffering.
“The term ‘issues in the tissues’ refers to the state of our emotional being stored in our bodies,” writes Robinson. “Our heart is the center of our emotions. We deal with personality, mood, temperament, interconnectedness, motivation, disposition, experience, and illness. These are issues that when locked in the tissue they will suppress your emotions. The fact is, you need to release your tensions, get past your past because failure to do so will have your past holding you hostage. Your yesterday is past and will speak for itself; live in your today as your tomorrow isn't promised.
“Built up issues are dangerous to the breaking down of cells within the body, causing physical barriers that will affect the exporting and receiving of messages from the mind, communication. When the mind is released, you also release the cluster of confusions that cause heaviness in the head, which often feels more like an eruption is about to take place at any time. Letting go of strongholds can be very difficult but rewarding. At the end of the day, with the release of the mind, you are no longer experiencing chaotic health issues but rather are in your right frame of mind.
“I am sincerely confident that there is life beyond your circumstances. It's not about money, or riches, for that too will pass. It's not about education, careers, success, or lifestyle that brings out that great significance in you, but it is about centering your mind on your Creator, the great master, controller of your holistic body. By him, your issues and tissues were formed and molded.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Millicent Robinson’s new audiobook takes readers on an enlightening journey to discover the ideal path for letting go of the issues in one’s life to promote true emotional and physical healing. By sharing her story with her listeners, Robinson helps to inspire others to discover how God’s incredible embrace and love can help anyone forge through their great battles placed in their path.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Issues In The Tissues: Your Struggles Will Not Defeat Your Destiny” by Millicent Robinson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
