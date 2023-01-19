TruDecision Announces the Launch of TruDec AE to Deliver Powerful Attributes That Boost the Predictive Power of Lender’s Models
Irving, TX, January 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TruDecision announced today the launch of their credit attribute engine TruDec AE. The engine integrates application, loan structure, credit bureau and alternative data to provide lenders the next generation of modeling attributes. The product is calibrated for all credit bureau formats and allows lenders to customize their own suite of factors to create predictive models and to control credit policy.
“Today, companies have access to many different modeling forms such as machine learning, logistic regression and support vector machines,” said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. “It does not take much effort for analysts to compare competing models to see which form provides the best results, but this effort is limited by how much predictive power is available in traditional data attributes. For years, lenders have been able to acquire thousands of summary variables that are overwhelmingly redundant. To create better models, one must have something new for the algorithms to evaluate. TruDec AE was designed to provide just that.”
TruDec AE is the result of more than 25 years of experience as lenders researching the most predictive factors related to performance, many of which are not represented in the standard off-the-shelf offerings. TruDecision will be releasing a steady stream of new and enhanced attributes on an ongoing basis. In addition, lenders will be able to identify their own custom attributes which will be available for their exclusive use, preserving their ability to develop their own competitive advantage.
“In the current environment of increased funding costs, inflation and rising pressure on consumers, it is more important than ever for lenders to drive operational efficiencies,” said David Knightly, Chief Revenue Officer for TruDecision. “The customization feature of TruDec AE allows for increased automation and tighter control over credit policy, as well as performance. Lenders must be able to do more with less, which means scaling without adding substantial headcount.”
TruDecision is in the process of integrating with major loan origination system providers to make the adoption of this innovative system simple and cost-effective. The company invites lenders to reach out to them to learn more about how they can elevate the performance of their business.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert loan origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, visit www.trudecision.com, call 954.873.2142 or email solutions@trudecision.com.
“Today, companies have access to many different modeling forms such as machine learning, logistic regression and support vector machines,” said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. “It does not take much effort for analysts to compare competing models to see which form provides the best results, but this effort is limited by how much predictive power is available in traditional data attributes. For years, lenders have been able to acquire thousands of summary variables that are overwhelmingly redundant. To create better models, one must have something new for the algorithms to evaluate. TruDec AE was designed to provide just that.”
TruDec AE is the result of more than 25 years of experience as lenders researching the most predictive factors related to performance, many of which are not represented in the standard off-the-shelf offerings. TruDecision will be releasing a steady stream of new and enhanced attributes on an ongoing basis. In addition, lenders will be able to identify their own custom attributes which will be available for their exclusive use, preserving their ability to develop their own competitive advantage.
“In the current environment of increased funding costs, inflation and rising pressure on consumers, it is more important than ever for lenders to drive operational efficiencies,” said David Knightly, Chief Revenue Officer for TruDecision. “The customization feature of TruDec AE allows for increased automation and tighter control over credit policy, as well as performance. Lenders must be able to do more with less, which means scaling without adding substantial headcount.”
TruDecision is in the process of integrating with major loan origination system providers to make the adoption of this innovative system simple and cost-effective. The company invites lenders to reach out to them to learn more about how they can elevate the performance of their business.
About TruDecision
TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert loan origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, visit www.trudecision.com, call 954.873.2142 or email solutions@trudecision.com.
Contact
TruDecision Inc.Contact
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
Daniel Parry
877-338-6144
https://www.trudecision.com
Categories