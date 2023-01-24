Dunya Yousufzai’s New Book, "I Am Also Human," Discusses the Problems Women Face Through Assaults on Their Freedom and How to Overcome These Obstacles
New York, NY, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dunya Yousufzai, a writer and software engineer whose passion for her work has led to numerous gold medals and international certificates, has completed her most recent book, “I Am Also Human: From the Corner of Regret to the Pursuit of Success”: a gripping and stirring look at the ways in which Afghan women are treated, and how they can work to circumvent these experiences and reach towards a more just and equal existence.
“When the name of an Afghan woman is mentioned, nothing comes to mind of the world except the burqa, illiteracy, weakness, and helplessness,” writes Yousufzai. “However, Afghan women have shown great courage and bravery throughout history and have fought side by side with men for the cause of truth. I am proud that my grandma (a women’s rights activist) was also among these brave women and played her part in her homeland for the sake of freedom and equality. I would like to continue the path of my grandmother and stand against oppression and darkness with my pen, and I want to shout and say you are stronger than what you think, as long as you do not let your negative thoughts control you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dunya Yousufzai’s book is an incredible source of knowledge for those who wish to better understand how women are subjugated and oppressed, while learning ways in which one can dismantle these unjust systems and right the wrongs women have faced throughout history.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “I Am Also Human: From the Corner of Regret to the Pursuit of Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
