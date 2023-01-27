Author David Read's New Audiobook, "Give and Take," is a Compelling Spiritual Work Ideal for Listeners Seeking to Develop Their Connection with God
Recent audiobook release “Give and Take,” from Audiobook Network author David Read, is a fascinating work that emphasizes the importance of living with gratitude and showing respect to others.
Madison, IN, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Read, who grew up in a rural small town in Northern Indiana, has completed his new audiobook, “Give and Take”: an inspiring work that reminds listeners of the impact they have on the world through their daily actions.
Read writes, “Every day that we walk on this earth, breathing, thinking, talking, and doing we are giving and taking. We give thought to nearly everything we see or hear. We are made, by God, to have this ability to give and to take. Everything we experience daily causes us to give it a thought or to discard it. We have the chance to give forgiveness or to take forgiveness. We can give respect. We can take salvation. We can take captive thoughts that want to exalt themselves against the knowledge of God. We can enter into battle armed with the fruit of the Holy Spirit. We can take the peace given to us by the Holy Spirit. Most importantly we can give thanks to our most benevolent God that is love and gives us love.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author David Read's new audiobook is a meaningful book that encourages listeners to live intentionally.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Give and Take" by David Read through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
