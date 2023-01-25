Author Wallace Cryer’s New Book, "Feed the Flock, Mother Hen," is a Collection of Recipes for Country Homestyle Meals, from Charming Appetizers to Delectable Desserts

Recent release “Feed the Flock, Mother Hen,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wallace Cryer, is a comprehensive guide to crafting mouthwatering old country recipes designed to please almost any dinner guest. With added tips to help anyone become a master chef in the kitchen and repair any dish gone awry, Cryer's cookbook is the perfect companion for any novice or seasoned cook.