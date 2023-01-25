Author Wallace Cryer’s New Book, "Feed the Flock, Mother Hen," is a Collection of Recipes for Country Homestyle Meals, from Charming Appetizers to Delectable Desserts
Recent release “Feed the Flock, Mother Hen,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wallace Cryer, is a comprehensive guide to crafting mouthwatering old country recipes designed to please almost any dinner guest. With added tips to help anyone become a master chef in the kitchen and repair any dish gone awry, Cryer's cookbook is the perfect companion for any novice or seasoned cook.
Greensburg, LA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wallace Cryer has completed her new book, “Feed the Flock, Mother Hen”: an intuitive cookbook comprised of homestyle country recipes that are sure to delight and transport any guest back to the good old days of large family dinners around the table with loved ones gathered nearby.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wallace Cryer’s easy to follow cookbook is inspired by her son and other young people who need a simple yet effective cookbook to guide them through the kitchen and help them to become able to craft quality and filling homecooked meals. Cryer provides dozens of intuitive and well-loved recipes that any chef should know how to make to appeal to a variety of food preferences, from simple and delicious soups and salad to gourmet entrees.
Along with her famous recipes, Cryer also provides readers with helpful tips and hints to make finding one’s way around the kitchen a breeze. From understanding how to save a failed meal to learning the perfect way to bake any pastry, “Feed the Flock, Mother Hen” is an invaluable companion for those just beginning their journey to becoming a cook, as well as experiences pros who wish to get back to the basics.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Feed the Flock, Mother Hen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
