TVS Television Network to Debut Sports Magazine Show TVS Sports Showcase on TVS FAST Streaming Networks in April 2023
The fourth oldest commercial broadcast Network will utilize it's 10,000 classic sports library as well as coverage of more than 100 sports events across the USA for the sports TV magazine show. The show will appear on several TVS FAST Networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
California City, CA, January 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network will debut TVS Sports Showcase across several sports related TVS FAST streaming networks on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The 39 episodes for 2023 will cover classic sports from the TVS sports library, and more than 100 current events across the USA.
TVS Sports Showcase will appear across TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Womens Sports Network, TVS Boxing Network, TVS Television Network, TVS Select Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS All American Network, and TVS TeleSports Network. All are FAST streaming channels on the 40 Channel TVS Micro Channels service on WtchYour.TV, powered by Tulix.
Classic sports "Distant Replay" segments from the TVS library will include college basketball, college football bowl games, IWA Wrestling, Championship Boxing, Roller Derby, NASL Soccer, LPBT Bowling, NASCAR, Arena Football, Senior PGA Golf, WFL Football, AIAW Championships, APT Tennis, MISL Indoor Soccer, and other sports produced for national television by TVS since the company was founded in 1960.
Current sports include boxing, arm wrestling, weight lifting, wrestling, jai alai, off road racing, drag racing, semi truck racing, rodeo, demolition derby, futsal, 3 on 3 basketball, ice skating, and bowling.
TVS Sports Showcase will be produced in the tradition of Wide World of Sports, Sports World, and Sports Spectacular. The program is produced in association with TVS SPORT Magazine.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and/or distributed thousands of national sports TV events on broadcast, cable, OTT, FAST, SVOD, PPV, Mobile, AVOD, and home video platforms.
TVS Sports Showcase will appear across TVS Tavern TV Network, TVS Womens Sports Network, TVS Boxing Network, TVS Television Network, TVS Select Network, TVS Turbo Network, TVS All American Network, and TVS TeleSports Network. All are FAST streaming channels on the 40 Channel TVS Micro Channels service on WtchYour.TV, powered by Tulix.
Classic sports "Distant Replay" segments from the TVS library will include college basketball, college football bowl games, IWA Wrestling, Championship Boxing, Roller Derby, NASL Soccer, LPBT Bowling, NASCAR, Arena Football, Senior PGA Golf, WFL Football, AIAW Championships, APT Tennis, MISL Indoor Soccer, and other sports produced for national television by TVS since the company was founded in 1960.
Current sports include boxing, arm wrestling, weight lifting, wrestling, jai alai, off road racing, drag racing, semi truck racing, rodeo, demolition derby, futsal, 3 on 3 basketball, ice skating, and bowling.
TVS Sports Showcase will be produced in the tradition of Wide World of Sports, Sports World, and Sports Spectacular. The program is produced in association with TVS SPORT Magazine.
TVS Television Network is the fourth oldest commercial broadcast TV network in the USA. Founded in 1960, TVS has produced and/or distributed thousands of national sports TV events on broadcast, cable, OTT, FAST, SVOD, PPV, Mobile, AVOD, and home video platforms.
Contact
TVS Television NetworkContact
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
Categories