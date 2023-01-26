The Launch of a New Trade Association Aims to Expand the Use of Fiduciary Financial Advice
As a newly founded organization, Fiduciary Financial Advise (FFA) aims to promote and educate consumers on the benefits of the fiduciary financial model.
Los Angeles, CA, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fiduciary Financial Advise (FFA) launches aimed at educating consumers on the importance and benefits of fiduciary financial advice.
As a platform that enhances the visibility of fiduciary advisors, FFA was founded on three core values:
- To increase the exposure of fiduciary financial advise.
- Educate consumers searching for financial advisors.
- Be an objective source of financial news for consumers.
"We established Fiduciary Financial Advise to assist people searching for financial advice," said Johnathon Smith, cofounder of FFA. "Too many advisors out there don't have their clients' best interest in mind when making recommendations. These potentially ill-advised recommendations can often negatively affect a person's portfolio in the long run."
In keeping with FFA's mission to connect consumers with fiduciaries, Fiduciary Financial Advise lists numerous trade associations and organizations that meet our standards for credibility, trust, and vision for fiduciary advice. These websites have search tools where consumers can find a vast network of fiduciary advisors near their location.
Fiduciary financial advisors are legally bound to put their client's best interests ahead of their own. Any advisor acting under the fiduciary standard must also reveal potential conflicts of interest to ensure their advice is objective and benefits their client.
FFA exists to educate and connect consumers with fiduciary financial advisors. FFA is a source for advisors who meet the fiduciary standard and operates as a center of relevant financial information.
For more information, visit them on the web at https://www.fiduciaryfinancialadvise.com/ or contact FFA at info@fiduciaryfinancialadvise.com.
For more information, visit them on the web at https://www.fiduciaryfinancialadvise.com/ or contact FFA at info@fiduciaryfinancialadvise.com.
Contact
Johnathon Smith
(323) 310-9474
https://www.fiduciaryfinancialadvise.com/
https://www.fiduciaryfinancialadvise.com/
Categories