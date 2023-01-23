Free Screening of "Hybrid" Episode 1 of TV Series UTOPIA @ FTLADW 1st Annual Filmmakers Showcase; Location: Savor Cinema by FTLADW on Monday, January 23, 2023
Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TAT Productions invites all to a free screening of HYBRID, Episode 1, Series Utopia, at the Ft. Lauderdale Art & Design Week's (FTLADW) 1st Annual Filmmakers Showcase on Monday, January 23 at 8 PM. The red carpet event begins at 7:30.
UTOPIA. Episode 1: HYBRID
Synopsis:
Survivors of a future nuclear holocaust rebuild society and use telepathy to tune into the story of a sensual but innocent parahuman hunted by evil scientists and cops in the cities of the modern world.
Utopia is based on a book by the same title UTOPIA, "HYBRID."
TAT Productions has been in business since 2013 writing books and screenplays and publishing articles and books. UTOPIA, by T.A.Terga. Please click below for a complete history of the project and its future plans.
https://www.angelaterga.com/post/you-are-invited-to-the-free-screening-of-hybrid-episode-1-series-utopia
UTOPIA. Episode 1: HYBRID
Synopsis:
Survivors of a future nuclear holocaust rebuild society and use telepathy to tune into the story of a sensual but innocent parahuman hunted by evil scientists and cops in the cities of the modern world.
Utopia is based on a book by the same title UTOPIA, "HYBRID."
TAT Productions has been in business since 2013 writing books and screenplays and publishing articles and books. UTOPIA, by T.A.Terga. Please click below for a complete history of the project and its future plans.
https://www.angelaterga.com/post/you-are-invited-to-the-free-screening-of-hybrid-episode-1-series-utopia
Contact
TAT ProductionsContact
Angela Terga
786-768-1455
www.angelaterga.com
Angela Terga
786-768-1455
www.angelaterga.com
Categories