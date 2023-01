Free Screening of "Hybrid" Episode 1 of TV Series UTOPIA @ FTLADW 1st Annual Filmmakers Showcase; Location: Savor Cinema by FTLADW on Monday, January 23, 2023

Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 23, 2023 --( PR.com )-- TAT Productions invites all to a free screening of HYBRID, Episode 1, Series Utopia, at the Ft. Lauderdale Art & Design Week's (FTLADW) 1st Annual Filmmakers Showcase on Monday, January 23 at 8 PM. The red carpet event begins at 7:30.UTOPIA. Episode 1: HYBRIDSynopsis:Survivors of a future nuclear holocaust rebuild society and use telepathy to tune into the story of a sensual but innocent parahuman hunted by evil scientists and cops in the cities of the modern world.Utopia is based on a book by the same title UTOPIA, "HYBRID."TAT Productions has been in business since 2013 writing books and screenplays and publishing articles and books. UTOPIA, by T.A.Terga. Please click below for a complete history of the project and its future plans.