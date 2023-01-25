Langley REALTOR® Named One of the Best Real Estate Professionals by RankMyAgent.com

Langley REALTOR® Rick Cenaiko, with Royal LePage Wolstencroft, has been named one of Langley’s Best Real Estate Professionals by RankMyAgent.com. The award recognizes top-performing real estate agents and their exceptional service based on client reviews. Rick attributes his success to his commitment to providing his clients with the highest level of service and guiding them every step of the way.