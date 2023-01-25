Langley REALTOR® Named One of the Best Real Estate Professionals by RankMyAgent.com
Langley REALTOR® Rick Cenaiko, with Royal LePage Wolstencroft, has been named one of Langley’s Best Real Estate Professionals by RankMyAgent.com. The award recognizes top-performing real estate agents and their exceptional service based on client reviews. Rick attributes his success to his commitment to providing his clients with the highest level of service and guiding them every step of the way.
Langley, Canada, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rick the REALTOR® has been named one of Langley’s Best Real Estate Professionals by RankMyAgent.com for 2022. The award recognizes top-performing real estate agents across the country, based on client reviews. Rick, who first started selling real estate in 1993, was recognized for his exceptional service and dedication to his clients. "I am truly honored to have received this award from RankMyAgent.com, especially because this particular award is not about volume, it’s about relationships,” Rick commented, "I have always been passionate about helping my clients and to be recognized for that is truly humbling."
Rick attributes his success to his commitment in providing his clients with the highest level of service and guiding his clients every step of the way. "I take great pride in staying informed about the latest trends and developments in the local market, so that I can provide my clients with the best advice and guidance."
ricktherealtor.ca powered by realsearch.ca.
Rick attributes his success to his commitment in providing his clients with the highest level of service and guiding his clients every step of the way. "I take great pride in staying informed about the latest trends and developments in the local market, so that I can provide my clients with the best advice and guidance."
ricktherealtor.ca powered by realsearch.ca.
Contact
Rick the REALTOR® | REALSEARCHContact
Rick Cenaiko
604-729-7425
www.realsearch.ca
ricktherealtor.ca
Rick Cenaiko
604-729-7425
www.realsearch.ca
ricktherealtor.ca
Categories