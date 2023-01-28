Read the Spirit Books Release "Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer"
Read the Spirit Books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing, is proud to announce the publication of Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer. In a world ravaged by crises, this inspiring biography of Nicaraguan public health pioneer and peacemaker Gustavo Parajón encourages readers to courageously reach out to the world’s neediest people.
Canton, MI, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Read the Spirit Books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing, is proud to announce the publication of Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer. In a world ravaged by crises, this inspiring biography of Nicaraguan public health pioneer and peacemaker Gustavo Parajón encourages readers to courageously reach out to the world’s neediest people. From his family, Parajón inherited a deep Christian faith that made him a fearless example of how to navigate dangerous conflicts and public health crises.
Gustavo described his mission as simply following the example of Jesus, but he did so in such a unique, tireless and effective way that his admirers included former President Jimmy Carter and U2’s Bono.
“Gustavo Parajón, a true Christian peacemaker, dedicated his life to putting his faith into action with intelligence and compassion.” - President Jimmy Carter
This doctor, pastor, health care visionary, prophetic voice and peacemaker was a leader in developing disaster-relief and development programs. His work lives on through organizations he founded. Those who follow his example now circle the world.
“Gustavo Parajón exemplified the famous Micah text perhaps more than anyone I ever knew—to ‘do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with your God.’ This doctor who could heal a nation, this pastor who could lovingly shape all who came near him, and this prophet who always, eloquently, and consistently spoke the truth to power; was one of the greatest unsung heroes of faith and justice on a global scale while transforming countless local communities. This book is a must read if you want to know what it really means to follow Jesus in times just like we are in right now!” - Jim Wallis, Inaugural Chair and Director of the Center for Faith and Justice at Georgetown University
Gustavo Adolfo Parajón Domínguez was born November 22, 1935, in Managua, Nicaragua. He often shortened his name to initials GAPD in the voluminous letters and messages he sent to colleagues around the globe. This book is so important because Gustavo always downplayed his own achievements. A London media personality interviewing him before a live audience was unable to get much about his personal life, only about current news from Nicaragua. The interviewer turned to the audience and said, “It’s difficult to interview the most humble man in the world.” Now, you can learn about Gustavo’s life and work.
“While other members of Nicaragua’s National Reconciliation Commission, afraid of being captured, remained safely in the capital city, Gustavo Parajón went into his country’s conflict zones, explaining, ‘I was afraid of not doing what God asked of me.’ I’m grateful for this detailed chronicle that preserves and spreads his remarkable legacy.” - Joyce Hollyday, author, pastor, and co-founder of Witness for Peace in Nicaragua
Those who knew Gustavo understood the importance of his life, his teachings and the programs he established. He was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by former President Carter. He also was awarded the Francisco Morazán Medallion from the Central American Parliament in a special ceremony held at his church, First Baptist of Managua, an unprecedented action in this predominantly Catholic region of the world.
“Dr. Gustavo Parajón was caring, compassionate, and brilliant. He was a peacemaker, a miracle healer, and an educator. He transformed people's lives for the better.” - Dr. Lidya Ruth Zamora, Director of the School of Nursing and former President of the Polytechnic University, Managua, Nicaragua
Among his core missions was training and sending ordinary people to become health promoters and vaccine providers in poor communities beyond regular health systems, setting up the structures and trainers to provide that care.
This man with a limp from a childhood bout of polio launched a massive campaign to eliminate the disease from his country. In the ruins of a massive earthquake that shattered his city, he gathered church leaders under a mango tree to initiate an organization that would have a deep and lasting impact on the poor of Nicaragua. As a reconciliation effort during a war turned into a riot, he formed a ring of church leaders to protect the political leaders and led them through the hostile crowd to safety. He went unarmed into front-line regions to meet with insurgent leaders to explore paths to peace. The global rock star Bono of U2 once put on a disguise so he could slip into a British Christian rock and justice festival to hear this man speak.
Now, you can read Gustavo’s inspiring story. The book is also ideal for small-group discussions in your congregation or community.
Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer Daniel Buttry and Dámaris Albuquerque, Authors Published by Read the Spirit Books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing www.AMOSHealth.org Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64180-151-5 Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-64180-152-2 ibook ISBN: 978-1-64180-154-6 ePub ISBN: 978-1-64180-153-9 Hardcover: $29.99 Paperback: $21.99 Ebook: $9.99 Publication Date: January 24, 2023 Available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers.
