Read the Spirit Books Release "Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer"

Read the Spirit Books, an imprint of Front Edge Publishing, is proud to announce the publication of Healing the World: Gustavo Parajón, Public Health and Peacemaking Pioneer. In a world ravaged by crises, this inspiring biography of Nicaraguan public health pioneer and peacemaker Gustavo Parajón encourages readers to courageously reach out to the world’s neediest people.