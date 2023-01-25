California-Inspired Cozy Cabin Series Mixes Drama, Suspense and Stunning Twists with Glowing Reviews from Critics and Readers Alike
Embark on a vacation mystery that spans generations and idyllic locations throughout Southern California with author Chrysteen Braun’s The Guest Book Trilogy series. Currently featuring a group of lakeside cabin mysteries, here the author unravels secrets from the past through captivating modern-day characters. What secrets does each cabin hold within its warm and rustic walls? Each book in the series sets out to answer this question, one cozy cabin at a time.
Coto de Caza, CA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The mountainside resorts of Lake Arrowhead, California provide the pristine setting for uncovering answers to long buried mysteries in Chrysteen Braun’s The Guest Book Trilogy series. Here, unsolved secrets and revelations are slowly unraveled decades later as cabin resort owner Annie and guests, at their own pivotal moments in life, discover new parts of themselves within the walls of these old cabins.
The Guest Book Trilogy series, which currently includes the first two books, “The Man in Cabin Number Five” and “The Girls in Cabin Number Three,” follows Annie Parker, an interior designer, as she restores 1920s-era cabins in Lake Arrowhead, CA. Each cabin comes with its own story and entombed with secrets from a forgotten age. With multiple POVs filled with intrigue, strong female characters, and the past and present intertwining, readers and reviewers alike are calling this series a “must-read.”
In “The Man in Cabin Number Five,” Annie comes to the mountains looking toward a new future, and Alyce wants to discover the truth about her father who committed suicide in cabin number five.
Booklife by Publisher’s Weekly described “The Man in Cabin Number Five” as “a touching novel... tied together by mysteries, transformation, and a cabin,” while San Francisco Book reviews declared it “a masterpiece with smooth storytelling... with the eruptive chaos of dangerous secrets and ends with a bang.”
“The Girls in Cabin Number Three,” book two in the series, begins with Annie accepting new client Carrie Davis’s decorating job that exposes a string of secrets from the Roaring ‘20s. Together they uncover proof of an underground speakeasy and distillery residing in Annie’s Lake Arrowhead cabins. What else will they find?
“The Girls in Cabin Number Three” received several advanced praise from early reviewers.
"With themes of love, family, friendship, new beginnings, and the complexity of life, readers will get hooked from the very beginning." - San Francisco Book Review
"(The Girls in Cabin Number Three)'s complex, interesting characters, and engrossing historical and geographical settings make it a must-read." - Readers' Favorite
“Braun’s a top-notch storyteller; ‘The Girls in Cabin Number Three’ is well plotted with clearly defined and relatable characters. Her research is exemplary.” - Kate Osborn, formerly with the Mountain News, Lake Arrowhead
“The Man in Cabin Number Five” and "The Girls in Cabin Number Three" of the The Guest Book Trilogy series are available at all major online retailers, including Amazon. in hardback, paperback and eBook editions and distributed by Bublish, Inc.
About the author
While Chrysteen Braun has always been a writer at heart, she operated a home remodeling and design business, during which she penned multiple style and design editorial pieces, before retiring. Now, she focuses on her writing in Coto de Caza, California with her husband and two Siamese cats.
Learn more about Chrysteen Braun at chrysteenbraun.com. Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
