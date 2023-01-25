California-Inspired Cozy Cabin Series Mixes Drama, Suspense and Stunning Twists with Glowing Reviews from Critics and Readers Alike

Embark on a vacation mystery that spans generations and idyllic locations throughout Southern California with author Chrysteen Braun’s The Guest Book Trilogy series. Currently featuring a group of lakeside cabin mysteries, here the author unravels secrets from the past through captivating modern-day characters. What secrets does each cabin hold within its warm and rustic walls? Each book in the series sets out to answer this question, one cozy cabin at a time.