Interlink Commerce Introduces New Feature: Common Carrier Integration
Boston, MA, January 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Interlink Commerce, a leading provider of EDI and ERP integration solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new feature on its EDI platform: Common Carrier Integration. This new feature allows users to seamlessly integrate with popular shipping carriers such as FedEx, UPS, and the US Postal Service.
With Common Carrier Integration, Interlink Commerce users can now easily create and track shipments, print shipping labels, and access real-time tracking information directly from the Interlink Commerce portal. This feature eliminates the need for manual data entry and streamlines the shipping process, resulting in more efficient and accurate deliveries.
"We are always looking for ways to improve our services and make our customers' lives easier," said Ed Dewsnap, CEO of Interlink Commerce. "Common Carrier Integration is a great example of that. By providing our customers with the ability to integrate with the most popular shipping carriers, we are making it easier for them to manage their shipping processes, and ultimately, grow their business."
Interlink Commerce's Common Carrier Integration feature is available now to all users of the Interlink Commerce platform. For more information on this new feature and how it can benefit your business, please visit their website or contact them at 800-432-6115.
About Interlink Commerce: Interlink Commerce is a leading provider of EDI and ERP integration solutions, helping businesses streamline their operations and improve efficiency. With a focus on customer service and expertise in integration, Interlink Commerce empowers businesses to unlock their full potential.
