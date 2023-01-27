GOSKATE is Launching "Local Skatepark Support Program"
For many skaters, a local skatepark is a second home. It’s where skateboarders make lifelong friends, develop interpersonal and social skills, discover new passions for art, videography, photography, and of course develop our skateboarding skills. That's why GOSKATE is launching their “Local Skatepark Support Program.”
North Las Vegas, NV, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As lifelong skaters with a passion for teaching, GOSKATE was founded to help new skaters foster their love for skateboarding. Over the years, skateboard school GOSKATE taught thousands of young kids and adults how to skateboard.
Every local skatepark has its own family of skaters who make up the very fabric of the local skate community. So, while a skatepark is literally where many future skaters will skate for the first time, taking their first push into a larger world, the skatepark will always play a central role in their lives from beginner to intermediate skaters, to sponsored and even pro skaters.
The GOSKATE Local Skatepark Support Program offers services designed to get more skateboarders into local skatepark.
GOSKATE has the largest network of trained professional skateboarding instructors, with decades of skate heritage and thousands of students.
The initiative is designed for any time of skatepark: a decades old skateboard park, an indoor skatepark or a new skatepark, GOSKATE has the tools needed to make every day at the skatepark feel like "Go Skateboarding Day."
GOSKATE Local Skatepark Support Program Service Offers:
List Your Skatepark on the GOSKATE Directory
When GOSKATE started reaching out to skateboarders to become skate instructors, company quickly discovered how the skatepark was going to be vital to their success. In return, these instructors gave GOSKATE their insight into what makes a skatepark great. Fast forward to today, the skateboard school compiled the most complete list of skateparks in the world. GOSKATE highlighted through their blog some of the best skateparks in California, Texas, and Florida. If any skatepark is not listed already, GOSKATE lists it for the local community and describes in detail everything the local skatepark has to offer. Any skater can send GOSKATE edits to post as well.
Feature Local Skate Contests and Events on GOSKATE Competitions Directory
Have a big skate contest coming up that you’d love as many people as possible to be informed on? GOSKATE loves to share specific local annual contest on competitions directory page, so thousands of people can learn first hand where the best skating is going down in their area. It’s also a great place to connect with other potential brands for product and fundraising.
Provide Skateboarding Lessons by a GOSKATE Instructor
Let skateboard school do what GOSKATE does best, and come out to any local skatepark and teach a group skate lesson. GOSKATE instructors can help bring more to local event by hiring certified instructors to give lessons during a opening. GOSKATE can’t think of a better way to get new skaters into a local skatepark and have them stick around as they progress as skaters. In fact, GOSKATE witnessed it happen first hand with hundreds, even thousands of the students.
It’s also a great way to install a love of the local skatepark in a beginner skater. GOSKATE has seen many skateparks go on to hire Pro instructors to have regular skateboard classes, where the local community of parents and kids can get together and support the local skatepark.
Contact GOSKATE today at support_skatepark@goskate.com to find out how skateboard school can help grow the local skatepark community.
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
