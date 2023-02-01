35 Years of Networking Success: Philly Casino Parties Celebrates Its Anniversary
Philly Casino Parties, a leader in the casino event planning industry, is celebrating 35 years of successful networking events. Throughout the years, the company has helped to bring together professionals from various sectors, providing a unique and exciting atmosphere for building new connections and maintaining existing ones.
Philadelphia, PA, February 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Philly Casino Parties, owned and operated by business partners Steven Weisz and Barry Necowitz, has a long-standing record of producing incredible networking events for area companies. Their client list reads like a who’s who of some of the top companies operating in the greater Philadelphia region, New Jersey and Delaware.
The company, which specializes in providing casino-style entertainment for corporate events, parties, and fundraisers, has had an innovative approach to creating networking opportunities for area businesses. Their events feature a variety of casino games, such as poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps, in a relaxed and fun atmosphere, creating the perfect environment for professionals to connect and network with one another.
Weisz goes on to say, “Philly Casino Parties are not about gambling! – Every time I say this out loud at a meeting or even an event, I seem to turn heads or raise eyebrows. Philly Casino Parties has never been about gambling in the over thirty-five years of operation. Instead, it has provided a fun and entertaining platform for bringing people together. It is about networking, creating new connections, and re-establishing existing friendships.”
Necowitz adds, “In this digital age, events must be more engaging and dynamic. As the average screen time per day continues to increase, a greater value is being placed on face-to-face networking events.”
Many local businesses have already taken advantage of Philly Casino Parties' unique networking events. They have praised the company for its ability to facilitate just the right atmosphere for business networking.
One satisfied customer, Mimi Killian of NAI Geis Realty Group, Inc., said, "We had Philly Casino Parties for a corporate event celebrating our company’s 30th anniversary. We were looking for something interactive and engaging that would still allow everyone to mix and mingle. This fit the bill perfectly! Steve had great advice on how to best structure the gaming to maximize the fun for our type of event. Barry and his crew of dealers could not have been nicer. They all took the time to explain the games and offer tips to make sure everyone had a great time. A great experience from start to finish, very professional, and looking to provide the best possible service to the client."
Philly Casino Parties, like many businesses, faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was able to pivot quickly by offering virtual casino events. This allowed clients to host casino-themed parties and events remotely, with participants joining in to maintain connections and networks. The virtual events were a hit and helped to keep the company's business going during a time when in-person events were not possible. The company's ability to adapt and innovate in the face of adversity is a testament to its resilience and determination. Its philosophy of connecting people and establishing networks not only survived the pandemic but also allowed the business to flourish post-pandemic.
Companies seeking a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable networking experience need look no further than Philly Casino Parties. Their events are not only entertaining and engaging but also provide an exceptional opportunity for businesses to expand their professional network and foster valuable connections. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Philly Casino Parties is the premier choice for companies looking to host a successful and memorable networking event. Learn more about their services at https://phillycasinoparties.com/.
The company, which specializes in providing casino-style entertainment for corporate events, parties, and fundraisers, has had an innovative approach to creating networking opportunities for area businesses. Their events feature a variety of casino games, such as poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps, in a relaxed and fun atmosphere, creating the perfect environment for professionals to connect and network with one another.
Weisz goes on to say, “Philly Casino Parties are not about gambling! – Every time I say this out loud at a meeting or even an event, I seem to turn heads or raise eyebrows. Philly Casino Parties has never been about gambling in the over thirty-five years of operation. Instead, it has provided a fun and entertaining platform for bringing people together. It is about networking, creating new connections, and re-establishing existing friendships.”
Necowitz adds, “In this digital age, events must be more engaging and dynamic. As the average screen time per day continues to increase, a greater value is being placed on face-to-face networking events.”
Many local businesses have already taken advantage of Philly Casino Parties' unique networking events. They have praised the company for its ability to facilitate just the right atmosphere for business networking.
One satisfied customer, Mimi Killian of NAI Geis Realty Group, Inc., said, "We had Philly Casino Parties for a corporate event celebrating our company’s 30th anniversary. We were looking for something interactive and engaging that would still allow everyone to mix and mingle. This fit the bill perfectly! Steve had great advice on how to best structure the gaming to maximize the fun for our type of event. Barry and his crew of dealers could not have been nicer. They all took the time to explain the games and offer tips to make sure everyone had a great time. A great experience from start to finish, very professional, and looking to provide the best possible service to the client."
Philly Casino Parties, like many businesses, faced significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company was able to pivot quickly by offering virtual casino events. This allowed clients to host casino-themed parties and events remotely, with participants joining in to maintain connections and networks. The virtual events were a hit and helped to keep the company's business going during a time when in-person events were not possible. The company's ability to adapt and innovate in the face of adversity is a testament to its resilience and determination. Its philosophy of connecting people and establishing networks not only survived the pandemic but also allowed the business to flourish post-pandemic.
Companies seeking a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable networking experience need look no further than Philly Casino Parties. Their events are not only entertaining and engaging but also provide an exceptional opportunity for businesses to expand their professional network and foster valuable connections. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Philly Casino Parties is the premier choice for companies looking to host a successful and memorable networking event. Learn more about their services at https://phillycasinoparties.com/.
Contact
Philly Casino PartiesContact
Steven Weisz
1-484-469-0288
phillycasinoparties.com
Steven Weisz
1-484-469-0288
phillycasinoparties.com
Categories