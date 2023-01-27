P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Featured on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered”
Manhasset, NY, January 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine was recently featured on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered.” The popular daytime news and talk show is co-hosted by Harris Faulkner, who appears in the magazine’s winter 2023 issue.
P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a quarterly digital and print publication that features its hard-working women members, as well as celebrities and icons. The magazine showcases women who have achieved success and those looking to advance in their careers. It includes empowering and inspiring biographies of these special women, as well as career advice, recipes, book recommendations, beauty, fashion and health trends, and much more.
Faulkner, who is a six-time Emmy award winning anchor and national best-selling author, told “Outnumbered” viewers she was honored to be included in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. She spoke about her article, which highlighted her successful career, her faith, and her new book, “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer,” which debuted at #1 and has landed on the New York Times bestseller list.
“P.O.W.E.R. is thrilled to have Harris Faulkner in our winter 2023 issue,” said Tonia DeCosimo, president and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. “She embodies all the qualities our magazine strives to represent. She is a self-motivated, hard-working woman who is balancing a career, family and the stresses of daily life. Harris is a testament to the fact that women are strong and capable. Her article is inspirational, just like she is.”
P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is the official publication for P.O.W.E.R. which is an online networking community where members can collaborate and connect with like-minded professionals. To learn more about becoming a member of P.O.W.E.R. and all of its member benefits, or to purchase a copy of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
