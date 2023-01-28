Masks No Longer Mandatory for Lower Antelope Canyon
Page, AZ, January 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, Leilah Young, CEO of Dixie’s Antelope Canyon Tours, announced to guests and future tourists to Lower Antelope Canyon that the mandatory mask mandate is no longer in effect on the Navajo Nation. President Buu Nygren rescinded the mask mandate via executive order, which became effective at 5pm on January 20, 2023. As a result, Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours will no longer require the use of face masks while on tour.
“While we are pleased that the mask restrictions have been lifted, we remain committed to the safety and health of all our visitors and staff,” said Young. “Dixie’s continues to employ safe practices such as sanitizing all equipment, and any visitor who wishes to wear a mask while hiking the tour is still welcome to do so. We look forward to welcoming the many visitors from around the world in 2023." - Leilah Young, CEO
About Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours
Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours is founded and owned by Dixie L Ellis, a Diné woman who was born and raised in the surrounding areas of Antelope Canyon. Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon has been in operation since 2014, offering guided hiking tours of Lower Antelope Canyon to millions of regional and global travelers alike. Dixie’s commitment to excellence stems from her mother’s passion for Navajo culture, and her tour company reflects that same passion. Dixie’s Lower Antelope Canyon Tours is an Authorized Operator of Navajo Parks and Recreation, Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park (Antelope Canyon).
Contact:
DeRon J. Lister
Operations Liaison
928.640.1761
dj@lowercanyontours.com
