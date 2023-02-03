Talla Parj’s New Audiobook, "A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism," is a Functional Guidebook on Obtaining & Integrating Higher Consciousness That Could Transform Lives

Recent audiobook release “A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism: A Direct Approach for Accessing Divine Consciousness for Healing Body, Mind and Spirit on a Personal and Global Level,” from Audiobook Network author Talla Parj, is a metamorphic read that is meant for people who aim for spiritual growth, healing, and higher consciousness. Practicing this mystical approach has made profound benefits in the lives of many people and the author hopes to bring this practice to a much larger audience.