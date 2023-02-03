Talla Parj’s New Audiobook, "A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism," is a Functional Guidebook on Obtaining & Integrating Higher Consciousness That Could Transform Lives
Recent audiobook release “A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism: A Direct Approach for Accessing Divine Consciousness for Healing Body, Mind and Spirit on a Personal and Global Level,” from Audiobook Network author Talla Parj, is a metamorphic read that is meant for people who aim for spiritual growth, healing, and higher consciousness. Practicing this mystical approach has made profound benefits in the lives of many people and the author hopes to bring this practice to a much larger audience.
New York, NY, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Talla Parj, a diligent seeker of truth, has completed her recent book, “A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism”: a metamorphic read that explores the teaching of Interuniversalism, or "Erfan-Halgheh." Practicing this mystical approach has made profound benefits in the lives of many people and the author hopes to bring this practice to a much larger audience. It is a book meant for people who aim for spiritual growth, healing, and higher consciousness.
“Interuniversalism is a science-based mystical practice based upon direct experience,” writes Parj. “It is the purpose and the ultimate goal of this practice to raise our collective consciousness to heal humanity at every level, answer basic questions about creation, and help humanity walk the path to inner completion.
“The Higher Consciousness is the intelligence running the universe. It is possible to receive visions, knowledge, and certain abilities through connecting with the Higher Consciousness. Connection with the Higher Consciousness through Interuniversalism is very practical. The first step taken in this practice is to manifest the ability to heal. The Higher Consciousness will help prevent, control, or completely cure the physical, mental, or psychological problem of the recipients.
“'A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism' is a handbook and guide for students of this unique practice. It is also a teaching guide for those who are already masters in this tradition. This book is a translation of the original version of Interuniversalism, or Erfan-Halgheh. For the general public, this is a book of knowledge. However, registration for a class with a master is required. Further, the links shared in this book may only be activated after initiation by a master.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Talla Parj’s new audiobook is an essential opus that is a gift to humanity. With all the chaos happening in the world right now, this book is just what mankind badly needs.
Listeners who wish to experience this spiritual work can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Practical Guide to Interuniversalism: A Direct Approach for Accessing Divine Consciousness for Healing Body, Mind and Spirit on a Personal and Global Level” by Talla Parj through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
