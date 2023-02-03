Author Anita Ann Meyers's New Audiobook, "Mr. Fluff Bottoms Furrific Journey," is the Story of a Cat Who Gets Separated from His Family as a Kitten
Recent audiobook release “Mr. Fluff Bottoms Furrific Journey,” from Audiobook Network author Anita Ann Meyers, is an engaging children’s story about a cat who gets adopted by a loving human couple. Many days are filled with carefree time and play.
Ridgecrest, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anita Ann Meyers has completed her new audiobook, “Mr. Fluff Bottoms Furrific Journey”: a heartwarming children’s story about a cat who loves his new family and his new home but still misses his kitty family.
Unfortunately, there is a loss in his human family which amplifies his desire to find his siblings. He makes friends with other cats in his neighborhood. Together, they embark on a journey to find his brother and sister. In the process, he learns many things about his friends and himself. They discover a farm where fluffy creatures roam.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Anita Ann Meyers’s new audiobook invites young listeners to come along as the cat earns that fluffiness, love, family, and friendships are valuable commodities in both animal and human worlds.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Mr. Fluff Bottoms Furrific Journey” by Anita Ann Meyers through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
