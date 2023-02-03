Author Robin "Wobbley-Anne" Davis's New Audiobook, "The Terrible Terrible Tiger," is About a Clever Little Bear Who Sends the Terrible Terrible Tiger Away from the Jungle

Recent audiobook release “The Terrible Terrible Tiger,” from Audiobook Network author Robin “Wobbley-Anne” Davis, is a story about a group of jungle friends who are enjoying their day of singing together until the Terrible Terrible Tiger begins to roar.