Author Robin "Wobbley-Anne" Davis's New Audiobook, "The Terrible Terrible Tiger," is About a Clever Little Bear Who Sends the Terrible Terrible Tiger Away from the Jungle
Recent audiobook release “The Terrible Terrible Tiger,” from Audiobook Network author Robin “Wobbley-Anne” Davis, is a story about a group of jungle friends who are enjoying their day of singing together until the Terrible Terrible Tiger begins to roar.
New York, NY, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robin “Wobbley-Anne” Davis, who was the co-owner and manager of All-American Deli, has completed her new audiobook, “The Terrible Terrible Tiger”: an entertaining children’s story that follows little Johnny Bear as he takes matters into his own paws to rid the jungle of the Terrible Terrible Tiger.
Author Robin “Wobbley-Anne” Davis, who had two children and was the stepmom of three boys, passed away on January 10, 2019. Robin was unable to have her book published before her death, so her husband, Lloyd Davis, had this book published on her behalf in honor of her memory.
Robin “Wobbley-Anne” Davis included vivid descriptions in this lively children’s story, writing, “Little Johnny was far enough away that the tiger didn’t know that he was still singing. Soon, some birds peaked out of their wings and looked at Johnny and said, ‘Wow, he’s not scared. Let’s us not be scared too.’ And so they started singing again.” Robin “Wobbley-Anne” Davis adapted this story into a book and dedicated it to her Father. Her Father John VanOrman told her and her siblings the story of The Terrible Terrible Tiger when they were kids.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robin Wobbley-Anne Davis’s new audiobook is an enchanting children’s story sure to delight young listeners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Terrible Terrible Tiger” by Robin Wobbley-Anne Davis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
