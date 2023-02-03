Author Zishan Evans's New Audiobook, "On Love," Takes Listeners on an Incredible Journey Through Poetry to Discover the Many Forms of Love That One Can Encounter

Recent audiobook release “On Love,” from Audiobook Network author Zishan Evans, is a profound series that explores the multiple forms of love that exist in the world through beautiful prose and writings that have sprung forth from the author's heart. Through his writings, Evans aims to provide hope and clarity to his listeners and encourages them to fill themselves with love above all else.