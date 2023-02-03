Author Zishan Evans's New Audiobook, "On Love," Takes Listeners on an Incredible Journey Through Poetry to Discover the Many Forms of Love That One Can Encounter
Recent audiobook release “On Love,” from Audiobook Network author Zishan Evans, is a profound series that explores the multiple forms of love that exist in the world through beautiful prose and writings that have sprung forth from the author's heart. Through his writings, Evans aims to provide hope and clarity to his listeners and encourages them to fill themselves with love above all else.
Emeryville, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zishan Evans, who holds a college degree and has been studying music, creative writing, drama, and the theater since the age of seventeen, has completed his new audiobook, “On Love”: a captivating series of poems and ruminations that speak directly from the author’s soul and reflect upon his thoughts on love and life.
“I am a romanticist, a dreamer, a positive thinker,” writes Evans. “I see the world as a place to flourish and do better. I am sure, we are here to love and to be loved. Love is what I look for in a sea and sky and star. Love is what I look for in all that things that are.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Zishan Evans’s new audiobook explores the many forms of love that exist in the world for one to experience, including but not limited to romantic love, the love between a mother and child, self-love, and love of nature. Each passage provides listeners with the opportunity to understand each form of love and provides inspiration to go forth and spread love wherever possible for the sake of the world and future generations.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “On Love” by Zishan Evans through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
