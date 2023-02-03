Author Jaime Perez's New Audiobook, "A Risky Yet Worthwhile Endeavor," is a Spellbinding Tale of a Journalist Who Sets Off in Pursuit of His Most Important Story
Recent audiobook release “A Risky Yet Worthwhile Endeavor,” from Audiobook Network author Jaime Perez, follows freelance journalist Alfredo, who is convinced a recently escaped convict is actually innocent of the crimes levied against him. In his pursuit of the truth and a career-defining story, Alfredo heads south of the Texas-Mexico border, where he'll make a surprising series of discoveries.
Mcallen, TX, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jaime Perez has completed his new audiobook, “A Risky Yet Worthwhile Endeavor”: the captivating story of a journalist who pursues a story to clear the name of an escaped prisoner, and discovers more than he bargained for in the process.
“After seeing a mug shot on the local evening news of a familiar looking man who had just escaped from a nearby prison, part-time freelance journalist Alfredo Alvarez believes he has the chance to write his most important article yet,” writes Perez. “Alfredo’s instincts tell him that the man on the run was wrongfully convicted, but he realizes he will have to go to great lengths to uncover the real story.
“Assuming the escapee has fled across the Texas-Mexico border, Alfredo accepts the fact that an ill-advised visit across the bridge may be his best chance to get the information he needs to help him construct his journalistic masterpiece and, more importantly, to possibly prove a shamed man’s innocence. What he finds out on his perilous visit south of the border is much more than he expected, and he soon learns that discovering one’s past can often help shape one’s future and that sometimes taking a chance is the right thing to do.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jaime Perez’s new audiobook is a stunning ride that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Alfredo’s quest that will lead him to life-altering discoveries. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Perez crafts an unforgettable story that will remain with listeners long after its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Risky Yet Worthwhile Endeavor” by Jaime Perez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
