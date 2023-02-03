Author Jaime Perez's New Audiobook, "A Risky Yet Worthwhile Endeavor," is a Spellbinding Tale of a Journalist Who Sets Off in Pursuit of His Most Important Story

Recent audiobook release “A Risky Yet Worthwhile Endeavor,” from Audiobook Network author Jaime Perez, follows freelance journalist Alfredo, who is convinced a recently escaped convict is actually innocent of the crimes levied against him. In his pursuit of the truth and a career-defining story, Alfredo heads south of the Texas-Mexico border, where he'll make a surprising series of discoveries.