Morrissey Goodale AE Firm Survey Reveals More Raises in Store for Architects and Engineers and the Outlook for 2023 is Positive

According to a January 2023 survey of 200 AE firm executives conducted by management consulting firm, Morrissey Goodale, 70% are anticipating that 2023 will be an even "better year than 2022," which was a record year for many firms across the country.