Author Rose Mari Grigsby's New Audiobook, "Sexuality Empowerment: Jewels of the Earth," is a Captivating Assortment of Proses That Speak Directly from the Author's Soul
Recent audiobook release “Sexuality Empowerment: Jewels of the Earth,” from Audiobook Network author Rose Mari Grigsby, is a collection of powerful and deeply personal proses that explore moments from the author's life and her reflections of the world around her and various situations in life. From difficult challenges to moments of strength and joy, Grigsby aims to empower and enlighten her listeners through her writings.
Los Angeles, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rose Mari Grigsby has completed her new audiobook, “Sexuality Empowerment: Jewels of the Earth”: a profound collection of proses and ruminations that reflect upon the author’s viewpoint of the world around her and the human condition, as well as how to achieve inner peace and understanding.
“Today as you read, look, see, forgive and understand that this life of events is not just yours this is my world too and so many others like us so let me in to share my peace with you one jewel to another sit, read, and allow yourself to touch, find, be, enjoy, and may you be greatly blessed, until next time,” writes Grigsby. “Being in touch with your emotions is one of the essential steps to understanding your inner self. This book enhances inner harmony in a very easy-to-read, relaxing and entertaining way directly in sync with today's fast pace while grasping the sexual empowerment movement. Every prose in this book opens with a new experience and ends with hope. Every prose is a chapter in a life, a story within itself, maybe your life, maybe your story.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Rose Mari Grigsby’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s various adventures throughout her life, from traumatic struggles to positive moments that have all shaped who she is. Through sharing her personal and honest thoughts through poetry, Grigsby hopes to inspire her listeners to grow and reflect.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sexuality Empowerment: Jewels of the Earth” by Rose Mari Grigsby through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
