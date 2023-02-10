Author Rose Mari Grigsby's New Audiobook, "Sexuality Empowerment: Jewels of the Earth," is a Captivating Assortment of Proses That Speak Directly from the Author's Soul

Recent audiobook release “Sexuality Empowerment: Jewels of the Earth,” from Audiobook Network author Rose Mari Grigsby, is a collection of powerful and deeply personal proses that explore moments from the author's life and her reflections of the world around her and various situations in life. From difficult challenges to moments of strength and joy, Grigsby aims to empower and enlighten her listeners through her writings.