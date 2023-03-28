Sold – Eclipse Storage, Evans, GA
Hilton Head Island, SC, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the buyer in the sale of Eclipse Storage in Evans, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was purchased by a regional buyer.
This facility, located at 5090 Washington Rd. in Evans, GA, opened near the end of 2022. The buyer purchased the facility during lease-up. The multi-story facility comprised of mainly climate-controlled units, also included premium drive-up units. Amenities at this facility include first in class rental office, conference room, cameras, and much more.
Evans, GA is located just a few miles from the Savannah River, a natural border between South Carolina and Georgia. It is approximately 15 miles northwest of Augusta, GA, 82 miles southwest of Columbia, SC, and 85 miles southeast of Athens, GA.
During 2022, Midcoast Properties, Inc. supported owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
This facility, located at 5090 Washington Rd. in Evans, GA, opened near the end of 2022. The buyer purchased the facility during lease-up. The multi-story facility comprised of mainly climate-controlled units, also included premium drive-up units. Amenities at this facility include first in class rental office, conference room, cameras, and much more.
Evans, GA is located just a few miles from the Savannah River, a natural border between South Carolina and Georgia. It is approximately 15 miles northwest of Augusta, GA, 82 miles southwest of Columbia, SC, and 85 miles southeast of Athens, GA.
During 2022, Midcoast Properties, Inc. supported owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories