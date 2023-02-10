Author James Bulu's New Audiobook, "Devil's Eye: Inception," is a Story of a Secret Device He Built, That Could Destroy the World and the Only Man Capable of Stopping It

Recent audiobook release “Devil's Eye: Inception: Devil's Eye Book 1,” from Audiobook Network author James Bulu, follows one man's quest to stop a catastrophic device that he built that now threatens humanity. With dangerous world leaders ready to do what it takes to stop Josh for good, forcing to risk his own life and those of his loved ones in order to save the world.