Author James Bulu's New Audiobook, "Devil's Eye: Inception," is a Story of a Secret Device He Built, That Could Destroy the World and the Only Man Capable of Stopping It
Recent audiobook release “Devil's Eye: Inception: Devil's Eye Book 1,” from Audiobook Network author James Bulu, follows one man's quest to stop a catastrophic device that he built that now threatens humanity. With dangerous world leaders ready to do what it takes to stop Josh for good, forcing to risk his own life and those of his loved ones in order to save the world.
Duxbury, MA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Bulu has completed his new audiobook, “Devil's Eye: Inception: Devil's Eye Book 1”: a fascinating science fiction adventure that follows a young man who unwittingly helps to bring about the end of humanity and must do anything he can to right the wrongs he has done, even if it means risking his and his family’s life.
“Josh Santos, the youngest son of an ethnically mixed family, is propelled into a dynamic situation after he is befriended by an MIT professor, Ian Michaels, who also happens to be the lead scientist working on a multi-government project called ‘Barren Serenity’ (reverse engineering downed alien spacecraft),” writes Bulu.
“When Professor Michaels becomes aware of Josh's unique abilities with machinery, he recruits Josh, hoping his profound skill will help unlock the secrets of the alien ships.
“Josh's nightmarish visions of humanity's future suddenly becomes terrifying reality, when an experiment conducted in a machine Josh built goes horribly wrong. The results are the creation of a catastrophic entity that if not stopped, will consume the entire solar system.
“International intrigue as world governments, involved in the secret project, are forced to spend trillions, nearly collapsing the world economy, in hopes of saving the human race by sending a few thousand to a world, light-years away.
“Josh takes drastic measures against the world governments involved in the project, putting himself, his family and pregnant wife in grave danger, after he learns about the insidious plan by his school nemesis and those shadowy figures behind the world governments to wipe out the remainder of humanity. Josh realizing the unwitting part in all this, in a vain attempt, takes on the government malfeasance, to try and save the Earth and humanity from the ‘Devil's Eye.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author James Bulu’s new audiobook is a gripping tale that is sure to keep listeners captivated as they follow along on Josh’s quest to end the deadly Barren Serenity project before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Bulu weaves an intricate plot within “Devil’s Eye: Inception” that will leave listeners guessing right up until its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Devil's Eye: Inception: Devil's Eye Book 1” by James Bulu through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans ages 12 and older, have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
