Author The Sisters Spurlock's New Audiobook, "The Ghost Comes Out," Explores a Series of Events That Leads to a Small Tennessee Town Being Torn Apart During the Mid-1900s

Recent audiobook release “The Ghost Comes Out,” from Audiobook Network author The Sisters Spurlock, is a stirring mystery that centers around the citizens of a fictional Tennessee town at the height of the Civil Rights movement in America. As fear and chaos weave their way through the small community of Grayton, neighbors will turn on each other, revealing their true self in the process.