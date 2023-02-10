Author The Sisters Spurlock's New Audiobook, "The Ghost Comes Out," Explores a Series of Events That Leads to a Small Tennessee Town Being Torn Apart During the Mid-1900s
Recent audiobook release “The Ghost Comes Out,” from Audiobook Network author The Sisters Spurlock, is a stirring mystery that centers around the citizens of a fictional Tennessee town at the height of the Civil Rights movement in America. As fear and chaos weave their way through the small community of Grayton, neighbors will turn on each other, revealing their true self in the process.
New York, NY, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Sisters Spurlock, award-winning writers, and novelists have completed their new audiobook, “The Ghost Comes Out”: a captivating story of a mystery that grips a small town in Tennessee that causes fear and mistrust to erupt amongst neighbors and friends.
“Grayton, a small fictional town community in western Tennessee, in 1964, is unaware of the civil rights movement taking place across the nation,” writes The Sisters Spurlock. “It all begins with the Scholl family, as the oldest girl, Rosie, sets up a summer school and invites others to join. There are eight students all told, including two African Americans, which prove highly unpopular with the ice cream man, racist, and KKK wannabee, Joe Puckett. While the children gather during the summer vacation, events unfold around them, including a biracial relationship, a kidnapping, the death of a loved one, and the murder of a domestic abuser.
“Situated in a time shortly after the JFK assassination, the residents of this community—with all their secrets and mysteries to hide—come alive and reveal themselves when the Ghost Comes Out is played. The town is left questioning who in their close-knit community could the ‘ghost’ be as neighbors lock their never-latched doors and question each other with distrust and fear. After the summer of '64, no citizen in that town is ever quite the same.
“This is a moral tale in its way in which the good get their reward and the bad their punishment, but it also recognizes that good people can get caught in the crossfire and that no one is perfect.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author The Sisters Spurlock’s new audiobook takes listeners on an unforgettable thrill ride as they discover what secrets everyone is trying to hide, as the truth is slowly unraveled. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Ghost Comes Out” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats right up until its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Ghost Comes Out” by The Sisters Spurlock through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“Grayton, a small fictional town community in western Tennessee, in 1964, is unaware of the civil rights movement taking place across the nation,” writes The Sisters Spurlock. “It all begins with the Scholl family, as the oldest girl, Rosie, sets up a summer school and invites others to join. There are eight students all told, including two African Americans, which prove highly unpopular with the ice cream man, racist, and KKK wannabee, Joe Puckett. While the children gather during the summer vacation, events unfold around them, including a biracial relationship, a kidnapping, the death of a loved one, and the murder of a domestic abuser.
“Situated in a time shortly after the JFK assassination, the residents of this community—with all their secrets and mysteries to hide—come alive and reveal themselves when the Ghost Comes Out is played. The town is left questioning who in their close-knit community could the ‘ghost’ be as neighbors lock their never-latched doors and question each other with distrust and fear. After the summer of '64, no citizen in that town is ever quite the same.
“This is a moral tale in its way in which the good get their reward and the bad their punishment, but it also recognizes that good people can get caught in the crossfire and that no one is perfect.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author The Sisters Spurlock’s new audiobook takes listeners on an unforgettable thrill ride as they discover what secrets everyone is trying to hide, as the truth is slowly unraveled. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Ghost Comes Out” will leave listeners on the edge of their seats right up until its stunning conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Ghost Comes Out” by The Sisters Spurlock through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories