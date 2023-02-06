Authors James Ivey, MSM & Claudia Ivey’s New Book, "Filling Your Emptiness: Your New Life," Reveals How to Fight the Emotional and Spiritual Emptiness Often Felt in Life

Recent release “Filling Your Emptiness: Your New Life,” from Covenant Books authors James Ivey, MSM and Claudia Ivey, is a faith-based read that explores how to seek salvation from a life of emptiness that others often attempt to satisfy with some sort of addiction. Readers will discover how no one person is immune to such an emptiness, and what the true source of fulfillment in life is.