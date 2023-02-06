Authors James Ivey, MSM & Claudia Ivey’s New Book, "Filling Your Emptiness: Your New Life," Reveals How to Fight the Emotional and Spiritual Emptiness Often Felt in Life
Recent release “Filling Your Emptiness: Your New Life,” from Covenant Books authors James Ivey, MSM and Claudia Ivey, is a faith-based read that explores how to seek salvation from a life of emptiness that others often attempt to satisfy with some sort of addiction. Readers will discover how no one person is immune to such an emptiness, and what the true source of fulfillment in life is.
Littleton, CO, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Ivey, MSM, a husband, father, grandfather, businessperson, entrepreneur, designer, and educator, who holds multiple college degrees, and Claudia Ivey, have completed their new book, “Filling Your Emptiness: Your New Life”: a profound tool to help readers break difficult cycles of sin and addiction discover the only thing in life that will truly fulfill one’s needs and help one start fresh once more.
“Regardless of your current life situation, everyone has an emptiness that creates doubt, disappointment, sadness, loneliness, pain,” writes James and Claudia. “The emptiness continually surfaces, causing personal questioning, self-doubt, confusion, that can cause discouragement, conflict, turmoil, anger, aggression, oppression, depression, rejection, self-harm.
“It matters not your age, race, physique, education, finances, or social affluence--popular or neglected, everyone is continually haunted by their emptiness.
“The people around us and our environment influence our reaction to our emptiness. We seek to fill our emptiness. We try anything and everything that we are exposed to in an attempt to achieve happiness, success, fulfillment.
“We seek to fill our emptiness by overworking, overexercising, over-entertaining, overeating, social media addiction, shopping addiction, gambling addiction, alcohol, drugs, opioids, pornography. None provide the long-lasting happiness, self-worth, or fulfillment we seek. Many of our repeated practices become habits, addictions, cycles.
“There is only one answer and choice to truly, continually, and successfully filling your emptiness with what provides the life of acceptance and everlasting love you seek.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Ivey, MSM and Claudia Ivey’s new book provides a roadmap for readers to understand the necessary steps towards turning one’s life around and working through dark times to discover the divine guiding light of the Lord at the end of the tunnel.
Readers can purchase “Filling Your Emptiness: Your New Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
