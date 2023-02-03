Barkwow Just Released New Design Alpaca Plush Toy for Pet Lovers

Barkwow Inc. introduces the Barkwow Alpaca Plush Dog/Cat Toy, a fun and cuddly toy that offers crinkling ears, squeaky neck, and ringing bells for pets to relieve boredom and anxiety. The company donates all proceeds to organizations fighting domestic violence and is committed to providing high-quality and safe toys for pets while making a positive impact on society. The toy is made from soft and comfortable materials, and is safe for pets to play with.