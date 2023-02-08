Author Monique Champagne's New Audiobook, "Ripple in Still Waters," is a Captivating Story of a Girl Who Becomes Lost Amongst the Pitfalls and Troubles of Life
Recent audiobook release “Ripple in Still Waters,” from Audiobook Network author Monique Champagne, is a profound story of a young girl named Fiona who is somehow able to communicate with her deceased sister, Tori, who acts as her guardian angel. When Fiona's family stops hearing from her after she moves to California, they begin to worry, and Tori does her best to help bring Fiona to safety.
Royalston, MA, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Monique Champagne has completed her new audiobook, “Ripple in Still Waters”: a gripping story of a young girl who goes missing after setting out for California with her best friend, and is aided by the spirit of her deceased sister to return home safely from the danger she’s in.
“[‘Ripple in Still Waters’] is about two young immigrants from Canada who meet each other in the USA in the 1950s,” writes Champagne. “Once married, they start a family: two boys, one right after the other, and then finally, a little girl, Tori. Then tragedy strikes, and the loss of Tori is devastating. The emotions and life that follow slow down for no one. The marriage is strained, then revived with the birth of another girl, Fiona, who was born with the gift of communicating with her deceased sister's spirit.
“Throughout Fiona's life, she keeps her sister's memory alive, making sure the world knows of her existence. In turn, Fiona receives her personal guardian angel--her sister, Tori--to show her gratitude. Fiona falls in love with some school dropout, a muscle-bound clown who scars her for life. Fiona packs up one day and leaves for California with her best friend, Rachael. They do good things and bad things together, and drift from reality into dark places. When the family stops hearing from her, they organize an undercover search for her. Tori offers guidance from the other side as Fiona's guardian angel, trying to manipulate and intervene in situations to help Fiona with a safe return. Fiona is in big trouble, and she is the only one who doesn't see it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Monique Champagne’s new audiobook is an exhilarating tale that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, desperate for more as Fiona slips deeper and deeper into a cruel and dangerous world. As Fiona’s situation grows more dire by the day, will her family manage to bring her home with the help of Tori, or will they experience their worst nightmare and lose another daughter?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ripple in Still Waters” by Monique Champagne through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“[‘Ripple in Still Waters’] is about two young immigrants from Canada who meet each other in the USA in the 1950s,” writes Champagne. “Once married, they start a family: two boys, one right after the other, and then finally, a little girl, Tori. Then tragedy strikes, and the loss of Tori is devastating. The emotions and life that follow slow down for no one. The marriage is strained, then revived with the birth of another girl, Fiona, who was born with the gift of communicating with her deceased sister's spirit.
“Throughout Fiona's life, she keeps her sister's memory alive, making sure the world knows of her existence. In turn, Fiona receives her personal guardian angel--her sister, Tori--to show her gratitude. Fiona falls in love with some school dropout, a muscle-bound clown who scars her for life. Fiona packs up one day and leaves for California with her best friend, Rachael. They do good things and bad things together, and drift from reality into dark places. When the family stops hearing from her, they organize an undercover search for her. Tori offers guidance from the other side as Fiona's guardian angel, trying to manipulate and intervene in situations to help Fiona with a safe return. Fiona is in big trouble, and she is the only one who doesn't see it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Monique Champagne’s new audiobook is an exhilarating tale that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats, desperate for more as Fiona slips deeper and deeper into a cruel and dangerous world. As Fiona’s situation grows more dire by the day, will her family manage to bring her home with the help of Tori, or will they experience their worst nightmare and lose another daughter?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ripple in Still Waters” by Monique Champagne through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories