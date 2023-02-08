Author Monique Champagne's New Audiobook, "Ripple in Still Waters," is a Captivating Story of a Girl Who Becomes Lost Amongst the Pitfalls and Troubles of Life

Recent audiobook release “Ripple in Still Waters,” from Audiobook Network author Monique Champagne, is a profound story of a young girl named Fiona who is somehow able to communicate with her deceased sister, Tori, who acts as her guardian angel. When Fiona's family stops hearing from her after she moves to California, they begin to worry, and Tori does her best to help bring Fiona to safety.