Denali Advanced Integration Appoints Rick Reddell West Coast Sales Leader
Former Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and Oracle Executive will Lead Strategic Accounts West and Emerging Technologies.
Redmond, WA, February 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, announced today that it has appointed Rick Reddell as Vice President of Strategic Accounts West and Emerging Technologies. In his new role overseeing the growth of Denali’s strategic accounts and the acceleration of its business on the west coast, Mr. Reddell will report to Phil Castillo, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Worldwide Sales, who was appointed to the position last October.
Mr. Reddell joins Denali after a successful career of more than 25 years in enterprise sales at IBM, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Oracle. Most recently, Mr. Reddell was responsible for executive cloud partnerships for Amazon Web Services (AWS) with strategic independent software vendors (ISVs).
“Rick has an almost maniacal passion for helping customers achieve success, which aligns with Denali’s family values and customer-centric approach,” said Phil Castillo, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Denali. “He also brings a proven track record as a sales leader, building highly effective teams that foster strong customer relationships and drive revenue. Having worked with Rick in the past, I know he can be counted on to put the needs of his team and the company ahead of his own. We are excited to have him join at such a pivotal time in Denali’s evolution.”
Last October, faced with unprecedented growth over the previous two years that pushed the company over the $1B+ threshold, Denali appointed Robert Vrij as the second CEO in its 30-year history. Founded by three brothers – Mohamad (Alex), Majdi and Mitch Daher – the company sought leadership that would retain the core family values that Denali had become recognized for but also help the company advance to the next phase of growth with a focus on excellence and innovation. Since Vrij’s appointment, Denali has also added Castillo and Mike Seymour, EVP of Technology and Digital Transformation, to its leadership team.
Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication’s Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.
