International Intelligence Network (Intellenet) Appoints Jeffrey Stein as Executive Director

Intellenet has announced the appointment of Jeffrey Stein, LPI, BAI, CCDI, V.S.M as Executive Director of Intellenet, a worldwide network of investigators and security consultants specializing in law enforcement, investigations, intelligence and private security effective March 28, 2022. Effective November 23, 2022, Intellenet ’s Board of Directors established a Chairman of the Board, where Stein was appointed Chairman.