Jennifer Cole Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Decatur, AL, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Cole of Decatur, Alabama has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education and daycare.
About Jennifer Cole
Jennifer Cole is the president of Kid's Central Child Care & Learning Center, a daycare center for pre-k education located in Decatur, Alabama. With over 35 years experience, Cole oversees the administration, payroll, scheduling, hiring, and staff. She ensures that children are prepared for kindergarten.
Born September 17, 1968 in Decatur, Alabama, Jennifer enjoys swimming and snow skiing in her spare time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Jennifer Cole
Jennifer Cole is the president of Kid's Central Child Care & Learning Center, a daycare center for pre-k education located in Decatur, Alabama. With over 35 years experience, Cole oversees the administration, payroll, scheduling, hiring, and staff. She ensures that children are prepared for kindergarten.
Born September 17, 1968 in Decatur, Alabama, Jennifer enjoys swimming and snow skiing in her spare time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories