Nick Seth-Smith Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Glendora, CA, February 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nick Seth-Smith of Glendora, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of photography.
About Nick Seth-Smith
Nick Seth-Smith is an award-winning master photographer with Images by Nick. He has been providing professional photography services to clients internationally for 40 years. Seth-Smith specializes in photographing people, ranging from fashion and lifestyle advertising to executive portraits, headshots, family portraits and weddings. He leads a team of fine art photographers, and more recently, videographers, and prides himself on creating art pieces that evoke deep emotions and capture the essence of the subject.
During COVID Images by Nick, led by Seth-Smith, made a successful pivot and started offering live-streaming services. Covering the gamut from corporate presentations to weddings they were able to help their clients stay close to donors, colleagues, friends and families while maintaining safe social distance. Seth-Smith said the most challenging event they streamed was a funeral where they ran a multi microphone, multi camera setup in the middle of a large cemetery.
Images by Nick handles the entire creative process from initial interview and planning through capture to production. Through their sister company, Boutique Fineart Prints, they create world-class prints and wall art in California using the very best fine art papers and canvas.
In addition to being a photographer, Seth-Smith also pursued a successful career in IT and held a number of executive roles, finishing his career as an independent consultant. Throughout his career he has run major projects for some of the world’s largest banks. Using the skills learned there, Nick is uniquely positioned to set up and lead any type of shoot for his clients.
Nick earned an M.A. in Computer Science from Cambridge University, England and holds Master Photographer degrees with Professional Photographers of America and Professional Photographers of California. He is also a Certified Professional Photographer. Nick is a member of Professional Photographers of America (P.P.A). He was a silver medalist at the PPA International Print Competition and a Gold Medalist at the Chinese American Photography Exhibition.
In his spare time, Nick enjoys woodworking, teaching photography and scuba diving. He likes to give back whenever possible and to help the next generation of photographers.
For more information, visit www.imagesbynick.photography.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
