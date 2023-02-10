Author Dennis McVicker's New Audiobook, "Boil the Frog," is a Poignant Memoir to Help Guide Listeners on Their Own Weight-Loss Journeys to Discover Life-Changing Wellness
Recent audiobook release “Boil the Frog,” from Audiobook Network author Dennis McVicker, explores the author's weight loss story and serves as a roadmap for listeners who wish to pursue their personal health journey. Through his story, McVicker provides honest discussions on the psychological and emotional challenges that often prevent people from attaining their goals and finding success.
Bowie, MD, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dennis McVicker, a loving husband, father, and veteran of the U.S. Navy who has traveled internationally with Phoenix International as an electronics technician on a Remotely Operated Vehicle, has completed his new audiobook, “Boil the Frog”: a powerful and inspiring tale for those who are ready to embark on a journey of total health and wellness.
“The primary appeal that ‘Boil the Frog’ will have, for most people grabbing it off the shelf or off the internet, will be the step-by-step guide on how to lose the weight you want to lose,” writes McVicker. “However, this book will actually surprise you about how it dives deep into the very depths of your mind to find where you got lost and show you how to come back, even from addiction.
“It will show you how to find who you were before the world told you different and about why you behave a certain way, but most importantly, it will show you how you can fix it. 'Boil the Frog' shows you how to strip all that away and become the person you were supposed to be, to be the best version of yourself.
“Take this book home for the weight loss, it really can help you with that, but keep it as a guide for life in general and pay it forward. Help others as it helped you, share your success, and together we can all become the best versions of ourselves.”
In a recent Kirkus review, “His own journey to wellness is riveting…”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dennis McVicker’s new audiobook provides listeners with the encouragement and tools required to attain one’s health goals they have set for themselves. Drawing on his own experience through his personal weight loss journey, McVicker reveals that with the right amount of perseverance and courage, anything can be possible no matter how daunting it may seem at first.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Boil the Frog” by Dennis McVicker through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
