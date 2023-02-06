Rutherford Wine Company Launches Low Alcohol, Low Calorie Wine Brand
Napa Wine Company Introduces California Sessions.
Napa, CA, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rutherford Wine Company is excited to introduce California Sessions (CA Sessions), their newest brand that offers low calorie, low alcohol wines.
With the rise in popularity of “Dry January” and “Sober September,” Rutherford Wine Company wanted to create a brand that embraces an active lifestyle and allows consumers who are conscious of what they eat and drink to feel good about their choice of wine.
The brand which consists of two wines, “All Day” Cabernet Sauvignon and “All Day” Chardonnay, is an homage to the two allowable drinking periods for shell production workers in England during World War I. Both wines have 10.5% alcohol by volume and contain 93 calories and 2.7 grams of carbohydrates per 5 oz. serving.
“We wanted to craft wines that have an all-day drinkability with lower alcohol and fewer calories without sacrificing the flavor of the wine,” said Nick Berube, Director of Marketing for Rutherford Wine Company. “Through many consumer tasting panels, CA Sessions consistently ranked first in flavor. We don’t think fewer calories and less alcohol should equate to lesser quality.”
While overall wine sales are negative 1% in the latest 52-week (12/31/22) Total US xAOC, the wine category with calorie declarations on the bottle is up 27%. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in this wine category,” remarked Morgan Zaninovich, General Manager, whose family owns Rutherford Wine Company. “We’ve kept a close eye on the trends and what today’s wine consumer is looking for. This was the perfect time to launch this brand as we believe the category will only continue to grow in sales.”
The bright, fun packaging was designed not only to be eye catching but also speaks to the Zaninovich family’s commitment to sustainability. “Not only do consumers want lower calorie, lower alcohol wine options, they want to know the producer is socially responsible; that is why we are using lighter glass and have chosen to do away with the capsule. The lifestyle that this brand speaks to is holistic in nature,” Berube said.
CA Sessions can be found in grocery stores and bottle shops nationwide.
