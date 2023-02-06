Grand Incentives Celebrates 18 Years of Service
Sarasota, FL, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grand Incentives Inc., a Sarasota, Florida-based travel incentive company, is celebrating the 18th anniversary of its founding by thanking its many long-time employees for their contributions. “Our employees are the foundation of our success,” says Jose Martinez, president and chief executive officer. “They have allowed us to build a stellar reputation as a trusted partner to businesses and as a company that makes vacation dreams come true.”
Since its founding in 2006, Grand Incentives has set itself apart from competitors by creating innovative promotional travel offers that enable its corporate partners to acquire and retain new customers, as well as reward high-achieving employees. Rather than outsource fulfillment, the company ensures consumer satisfaction by taking charge of each step of the process, customizing interactions to each client’s specific needs.
“We understand that when our clients succeed, we succeed,” Martinez adds. “Our client’s satisfaction is our No. 1 priority. That’s what has allowed Grand Incentives to grow and succeed.”
Since its inception, Grand Incentives has issued in excess of 22 million travel certificates, traveling hundreds of thousands of consumers. The Grand Incentive team now encompasses more than 50 staff members including a senior management team with an average tenure of more than 15 years.
The company’s management team has over a century of experience in the premium incentive and travel business. After listening to client needs, Grand Incentives creates low-cost travel offers, including white-label packaging, digital marketing and graphic design. Once these offers have been distributed, Grand Incentives ensures consumer satisfaction through fulfillment services including website management and inbound/outbound call center services. Their clients include major U.S. corporations including Allstate, General Motors, BBVA, GE Financial Assurances and Cox Communications.
“Grand Incentives premiums have played an important part in our company’s success for the last 5 years,” says Kevin Maund, regional director of Rainbow Vacuum Sales, “whether to improve customer engagement, meeting sales goals or employee recognition through a wide variety of products offered. Combining this with top-notch customer service and the company’s ‘The customers always right’ mind-set makes for a winning combination!”
To learn more about Grand Incentives, visit the company’s website, grandincentives.com, or call (813) 368-4577.
About Grand Incentives
Grand Incentives Inc., a Sarasota, Florida-based travel incentive company, is privately held corporation, fully licensed and bonded by the State of Florida as a seller of travel. The company’s management team has over a century of experience in the premium incentive and travel business. After listening to client needs, Grand Incentives creates custom low-cost travel offers, including white-label packaging, digital marketing and graphic design. Once these offers have been distributed, Grand Incentives ensures consumer satisfaction through fulfillment services including website management and call center services. To learn more, visit the company’s website, grandincentives.com, or call (813) 368-4577.
Since its founding in 2006, Grand Incentives has set itself apart from competitors by creating innovative promotional travel offers that enable its corporate partners to acquire and retain new customers, as well as reward high-achieving employees. Rather than outsource fulfillment, the company ensures consumer satisfaction by taking charge of each step of the process, customizing interactions to each client’s specific needs.
“We understand that when our clients succeed, we succeed,” Martinez adds. “Our client’s satisfaction is our No. 1 priority. That’s what has allowed Grand Incentives to grow and succeed.”
Since its inception, Grand Incentives has issued in excess of 22 million travel certificates, traveling hundreds of thousands of consumers. The Grand Incentive team now encompasses more than 50 staff members including a senior management team with an average tenure of more than 15 years.
The company’s management team has over a century of experience in the premium incentive and travel business. After listening to client needs, Grand Incentives creates low-cost travel offers, including white-label packaging, digital marketing and graphic design. Once these offers have been distributed, Grand Incentives ensures consumer satisfaction through fulfillment services including website management and inbound/outbound call center services. Their clients include major U.S. corporations including Allstate, General Motors, BBVA, GE Financial Assurances and Cox Communications.
“Grand Incentives premiums have played an important part in our company’s success for the last 5 years,” says Kevin Maund, regional director of Rainbow Vacuum Sales, “whether to improve customer engagement, meeting sales goals or employee recognition through a wide variety of products offered. Combining this with top-notch customer service and the company’s ‘The customers always right’ mind-set makes for a winning combination!”
To learn more about Grand Incentives, visit the company’s website, grandincentives.com, or call (813) 368-4577.
About Grand Incentives
Grand Incentives Inc., a Sarasota, Florida-based travel incentive company, is privately held corporation, fully licensed and bonded by the State of Florida as a seller of travel. The company’s management team has over a century of experience in the premium incentive and travel business. After listening to client needs, Grand Incentives creates custom low-cost travel offers, including white-label packaging, digital marketing and graphic design. Once these offers have been distributed, Grand Incentives ensures consumer satisfaction through fulfillment services including website management and call center services. To learn more, visit the company’s website, grandincentives.com, or call (813) 368-4577.
Contact
Grand IncentivesContact
Judith Kenninger
317-858-8744
www.grandincentives.com
Larry Biondi
(305) 915-4902
lbiondi@grandincentives.com
Judith Kenninger
317-858-8744
www.grandincentives.com
Larry Biondi
(305) 915-4902
lbiondi@grandincentives.com
Categories