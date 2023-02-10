Author Reynaud Jones's New Audiobook, "The Long Journey to Glory," is a Captivating Memoir of How the Author Played a Vital Role in the Jackson Family's Rise to Fame

Recent audiobook release “The Long Journey to Glory: My Side of the Jacksons Story,” from Audiobook Network author Reynaud Jones, is the incredible true story of the author's connection with one of the most well-known and beloved artists from the music industry, and how he helped to promote and foster their talent at an early stage of their path to success.