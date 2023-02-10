Author Reynaud Jones's New Audiobook, "The Long Journey to Glory," is a Captivating Memoir of How the Author Played a Vital Role in the Jackson Family's Rise to Fame
Recent audiobook release “The Long Journey to Glory: My Side of the Jacksons Story,” from Audiobook Network author Reynaud Jones, is the incredible true story of the author's connection with one of the most well-known and beloved artists from the music industry, and how he helped to promote and foster their talent at an early stage of their path to success.
Gary, IN, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reynaud Jones, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who spent forty years in the field of community corrections and also dedicated his time to the music industry, has completed his new audiobook, “The Long Journey to Glory: My Side of the Jacksons Story”: a firsthand testimony of the beginnings of one of America’s most legendary music icons told by someone who was present from the start.
“‘The Long Journey to Glory’ is a personal account of how an enterprising African American youth taught himself to play the guitar, organize singing groups, show bands, and promote talent. It is the story of constant struggles and personal desires to break free of cultural chains and find his rightful place in history amid continuing needs to find peace with God—desires to obtain the trappings of earthly glory amid the constant fear of forfeiting heavenly glory, desires to be an influential entrepreneur amid the never-ending need to do something worthwhile for God and mankind. I am that American youth. And I have finally decided that this is the time to speak up, and to speak out loud, so the people of the world will know where the real beginning of the fabulous ascent of Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5 in the entertainment field took place,” writes Jones.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Reynaud Jones’s new audiobook is an enlightening tale of the man truly responsible for the Jackson 5’s rise to fame, and how the author opened his home to allow the group to rehearse. Revealing the true story behind one of the music industry’s most prominent artists, “The Long Journey to Glory” is a vital story for music history fans and Michael Jackson fans alike.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Long Journey to Glory: My Side of the Jacksons Story” by Reynaud Jones through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
