Paul E. Parnell's New Audiobook, "My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey," is a Charming Story for Young Listeners About the Fascinating Origins of the Easter Bunny

Recent audiobook release “My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey,” from Audiobook Network author Paul E. Parnell, is an enchanting story following the life of a loyal little bunny named Esther who has a unique relationship to a very important man, Jesus Christ.