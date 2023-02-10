Paul E. Parnell's New Audiobook, "My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey," is a Charming Story for Young Listeners About the Fascinating Origins of the Easter Bunny
Recent audiobook release “My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey,” from Audiobook Network author Paul E. Parnell, is an enchanting story following the life of a loyal little bunny named Esther who has a unique relationship to a very important man, Jesus Christ.
Harvard, NE, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul E. Parnell, a self-proclaimed Peter Pan with an active imagination, has completed his new audiobook, “My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey”: a sweet and engaging original story behind a beloved legendary figure.
“I wanted to see everything,” writes author Paul E. Parnell as Esther the bunny. “I was so young. Everything was so new, wonderful, interesting, and exciting. It just didn’t seem fair that I was not allowed by Mom and Dad to see what was happening away from right near the hole that led to our home. Despite all their warnings about the dangers in the world, especially for someone as young and small as I was, I decided to explore. Against the direct instructions by my parents, I left the cover of the hedge and grasses that surrounded our home.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul E. Parnell’s new audiobook is a delightful book narrated by an elderly bunny named Esther as she recounts her life. A group of young bunnies gather around her, their matriarch, wanting to hear the story of the man who rode on the donkey. Esther tells them how she was there in a stable as he was born and continued to be a faithful friend to him throughout his whole life.
But who could this remarkable man be? Esther tells her story with a sense of wonder as she recounts her childhood friend. It is revealed that Esther’s exceptional friend is none other than Jesus, and he has a special role for Esther that young listeners will be thrilled to recognize.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey” by Paul E. Parnell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“I wanted to see everything,” writes author Paul E. Parnell as Esther the bunny. “I was so young. Everything was so new, wonderful, interesting, and exciting. It just didn’t seem fair that I was not allowed by Mom and Dad to see what was happening away from right near the hole that led to our home. Despite all their warnings about the dangers in the world, especially for someone as young and small as I was, I decided to explore. Against the direct instructions by my parents, I left the cover of the hedge and grasses that surrounded our home.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul E. Parnell’s new audiobook is a delightful book narrated by an elderly bunny named Esther as she recounts her life. A group of young bunnies gather around her, their matriarch, wanting to hear the story of the man who rode on the donkey. Esther tells them how she was there in a stable as he was born and continued to be a faithful friend to him throughout his whole life.
But who could this remarkable man be? Esther tells her story with a sense of wonder as she recounts her childhood friend. It is revealed that Esther’s exceptional friend is none other than Jesus, and he has a special role for Esther that young listeners will be thrilled to recognize.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey” by Paul E. Parnell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories