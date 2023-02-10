Author Bellarmin Selvaraj, PhD’s New Book, "Science for Enjoyment," is a Thoroughly Enjoyable Tour of Scientific Achievements and Concepts Through the Years

Recent release “Science for Enjoyment: A Whistle-Stop Q-and-A Tour for Everyone,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bellarmin Selvaraj, PhD, is a fascinating and accessible overview of scientific phenomena from the Earth and beyond for the casual science enthusiast with a curious mind.