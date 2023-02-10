Author Bellarmin Selvaraj, PhD’s New Book, "Science for Enjoyment," is a Thoroughly Enjoyable Tour of Scientific Achievements and Concepts Through the Years
Recent release “Science for Enjoyment: A Whistle-Stop Q-and-A Tour for Everyone,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bellarmin Selvaraj, PhD, is a fascinating and accessible overview of scientific phenomena from the Earth and beyond for the casual science enthusiast with a curious mind.
Houston, TX, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Bellarmin Selvaraj, PhD has completed his new book, “Science for Enjoyment: A Whistle-Stop Q-and-A Tour for Everyone”: a guide to scientific phenomena that focuses on the beauty and excitement of science rather than the details. Selvaraj is a retired mathematics and computer science teacher who has been curious about how the world works from a very young age.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Selvaraj’s captivating book includes some mysteries, strange phenomena, and extremes in nature. It covers some scientific milestones and sheds light on some common myths.
In this book, answers to a collection of over five hundred questions are provided in a conversational style. The objective is to simplify the scientific concepts and make them comprehensible, relevant, and enjoyable for all readers.
Topics covered include the history of science, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, paleontology, technology, and astronomy. It includes modern ideas such as quantum theory, chaos theory, and dark energy, giving readers a thorough overview of scientific studies.
Readers who wish to experience this absorbing work can purchase “Science for Enjoyment: A Whistle-Stop Q-and-A Tour for Everyone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
