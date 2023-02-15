Alien Presents a Hopeful Future in New Children’s Book from Author Tarif Youssef-Agha and Erin Go Bragh Publishing

In the new children’s story book, “Alien’s Homework, The Ride is About to Start,” Lalu, a young alien student is given a homework assignment to visit Earth and report back. What he presents is a beautiful world where all of our problems have been fixed and nature is flourishing.