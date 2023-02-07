René Nourse, Founder & CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group, is Recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Certified Financial Planner of the Year

René Nourse, Founder & CEO of Urban Wealth Management Group, based in El Segundo, California, is being recognized by Top 100 Registry, Inc. as the 2023 Certified Financial Planner of the Year. She is due to be featured in the 2023 Top 100 Registry Q1 Edition.