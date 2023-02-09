LaFayette Storage Solutions in LaFayette, GA – Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of LaFayette Storage Solutions in LaFayette, GA. Michael is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast. The facility was sold to an out-of-state buyer.
These facilities, with two locations in LaFayette, GA, offer a combined 37,230 +/- RSF. LaFayette Storage Solutions North, located at 3296 N 27 Hwy, consists of 74 standard drive-up units with 8,700 +/- RSF. LaFayette Storage Solutions South, located at 501 Grant St., consists of 189 standard drive-up units with 28,530 +/- RSF. Amenities at these locations include online rentals and bill pay, an office, fencing, code access gates, security cameras, 24-hour access, and a call center.
LaFayette Storage Solutions is located in LaFayette, GA, the county seat of Walker County, and is part of the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is approximately 30 miles south of Chattanooga, TN, 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, GA, and 130 miles northeast of Birmingham, AL.
During 2022, Midcoast Properties, Inc. supported owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
These facilities, with two locations in LaFayette, GA, offer a combined 37,230 +/- RSF. LaFayette Storage Solutions North, located at 3296 N 27 Hwy, consists of 74 standard drive-up units with 8,700 +/- RSF. LaFayette Storage Solutions South, located at 501 Grant St., consists of 189 standard drive-up units with 28,530 +/- RSF. Amenities at these locations include online rentals and bill pay, an office, fencing, code access gates, security cameras, 24-hour access, and a call center.
LaFayette Storage Solutions is located in LaFayette, GA, the county seat of Walker County, and is part of the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is approximately 30 miles south of Chattanooga, TN, 100 miles northwest of Atlanta, GA, and 130 miles northeast of Birmingham, AL.
During 2022, Midcoast Properties, Inc. supported owners and investors, successfully closing multiple transactions while securing attractive prices and terms for its clients. The new year will bring new challenges. With growing uncertainty in today’s market, it is more important than ever to have a real estate professional assist you with your investment decision in 2023. Midcoast Properties stands ready to aid buyers and sellers in facilitating successful transactions in the coming year.
As a leading broker of self-storage properties in the Southeast, Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
Contact
Midcoast Properties, Inc.Contact
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
www.midcoastproperties.com
Categories