Susan V. Kippen Announces the Release of Her New Book, "Transitioning Beyond Your Conditioned Blueprint – a Pathway to Freedom Through Self-Awareness"
In her new book, Susan V. Kippen makes apparent how many of the answers needed to alleviate personal suffering exist within an understanding of yourself and your own conditioned response to life.
Plymouth, MA, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This newly released book provides the reader with a process for accomplishing self-awareness on such an in-depth level that a person’s motivation to take the required actions for purposeful changes is likely to be greatly increased. The in-depth guidance that is given has come directly from Susan's own process of self-discovery, along with 34 years of wisdom gained from working one-on-one with clients in her holistic healing practice, South Shore Natural Healing. When reading her book, it becomes apparent that she has tremendous insight that will bring value to the lives of many people. This will be a ground-breaking book for many readers.
Susan has masterfully created a teaching workbook to impart a process for perceiving and understanding yourself with great clarity. Her step-by-step guidance will gently lead each person to discover their long-standing conditioned programming as well as possibilities for stepping into more meaningful ways of participation with oneself and others. She begins by teaching the basics that are required to successfully start a self-awareness practice. Next, she helps the reader to see that there is more to a self-awareness practice than what most people realize. Many levels of unconscious behavior are identified and explained in a way that will make apparent to you how much of your suffering and struggles have been created through simply not knowing any better. Then throughout the book, you will have an opportunity to practice observing your thoughts and emotions, contemplate them, gain understanding, access wisdom, and see the way to make more meaningful choices for yourself, your relationships, and proceed on a purposeful pathway forward in life. Many examples are given which are extremely helpful as well as entertaining. This book is a must read for anyone who wants to be more present and experience greater personal understanding and happiness. It is available for sale in paperback or eBook on Amazon.com.
What has been said about the book? "Susan is one of the best listeners and deepest thinking people that I have ever met. Her insight is captured here in her newest book which I found to be very helpful in my transition from a 37-year professional career to the next chapter of my life. Her teachings have been a game changer. I highly recommend this wisdom-based, profoundly thoughtful book." - Steve Bolze, Former CEO of GE Power & Water and Blackstone Senior Managing Director
Susan V. Kippen is an author and has been widely received as a uniquely gifted holistic healer and self-awareness teacher for 34 years. Her holistic approach combines self-awareness teachings, Polarity Therapy, Reiki, Hypnosis, TAT, and Shamanic techniques. Along with her holistic training she has a BA from UMass Boston. She works with people on a direct basis or remotely. Susan’s goal is to assist individuals to see and understand the truth within themselves, so that they can grow and flourish in the celebration of life.
