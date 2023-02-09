Poster Launch of the Documentary Film, The Angel Within

Stralent Brand Management hosted the poster launch of the highly anticipated documentary film by Fahim Hamid Ali, "The Angel Within," at the Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton, ON. The event was attended by dignitaries, business leaders, accomplished professionals, journalists, and members of diverse communities. The film is set to premiere at the red carpet event at TIFF Bell Lightbox in April of this year.