Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Lots of Love Jewelry Event
Valentine's Day is next week. Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they have a Lots of Love Jewelry event going on now. Customers can find a large selection of gift ideas.
Fayetteville, NC, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valentine's Day is a time to express love and affection to people who are important in life. Parker Pawn and Jewelry has three locations, and at their Own Drive they are having a Lots of Love event offering clients affordable pre-owned jewelry.
The event includes 15% savings for customers shopping for gifts on a budget. A gift is special, and getting a discount helps.
Many times during the year, to show love and kindness to another. Valentine's Day is a good day to step it up and give a beautiful diamond necklace, gold ring, or designer handbag. For the man, there are Rolex and designer watches.
Parker Pawn and Jewelry is a family owned and operated business providing pawn services to the communities near and around Fayetteville, NC. They have been an active member of their community since 1955 and have provided quality pawn services since. They actively participate in community giving.
Stop in and visit them today: www.parkerpawn.com.
Contact
Parker Pawn
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
Melanie Keefe
(910) 321-0500
parkerpawn.com
