Spartaco Acquires Bulldog Bender™

Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) is pleased to the announce the acquisition of the Bulldog Bender brand of cable benders. Tim Beed, Chief Business Development Officer, explains, “Spartaco has a long history of providing products and solutions that help professional tradespeople get the job done right the first time. The addition of Bulldog Bender’s products, which make the difficult task of bending large gauge power cable faster, safer, and easier for professional electrical installers."