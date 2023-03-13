Spartaco Acquires Bulldog Bender™
Clover, SC, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) is pleased to the announce the acquisition of the Bulldog Bender brand of cable benders.
Tim Beed, Chief Business Development Officer of Spartaco, explains, “Spartaco has a long history of providing products and solutions that help professional tradespeople get the job done right the first time. The addition of Bulldog Bender’s products, which make the difficult task of bending large gauge power cable faster, safer, and easier for professional electrical installers, will further enhance the Spartaco product portfolio.”
Bulldog Bender cable benders were designed and developed by master electrician Vince May at his Owensboro, KY facility. “Over the years, I have devoted significant time and effort building the brand into what it is today,” said May. “Spartaco represents the perfect fit and I’m excited to see Bulldog Bender continue to grow and reach its full potential under Spartaco’s ownership.”
The Bulldog Bender product line consists of four different models sized to accommodate electrical cable up to 1000 MCM. The product will remain proudly “Made in U.S.A.” at the Spartaco facility in Clover, SC.
About Spartaco - Headquartered in Clover, SC, Spartaco is an independent manufacturer of professional-grade, specialty hand tools & lighting products used in electric and gas utilities, broadband infrastructure, vegetation management, electrical, industrial, and military end markets. Spartaco brands include Jameson, Huskie Tools, TiiGER, and Bulldog Bender.
For more information on Bulldog Bender or to find where to buy, visit BulldogBender.com.
