Lambert Pawn Announced Improved Pawn Services
Whittier, CA, February 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- 2023 started with high prices for eggs, gas, and other services. Grocery shopping brings every customer the realization of how expensive basic commodities are. Budgets are strained, and families are waiting for income tax returns to hit their bank accounts.
Lambert Pawn announced they updated their pawn services to loan, buy, and sell valuable items. This announcement comes when clients need options to make it through until the next payday.
With updated services and inventories, clients can purchase pre-owned items at a fraction of the cost of buying new. First time borrowers can work with pawn brokers who serve the communities of Whittier, Rowland Heights, El Rancho, Hacienda Heights, La Habra Heights, East Whittier and La Habra, CA, and find solutions to their cash needs.
With the updated pawn services, Lambert Pawn hopes they can assist consumers with an alternative financial option. Bank loans take time to get approved, and you have to qualify for the loan. At Lambert Pawn, there is no waiting or qualification, just a state issued ID. They will also purchase your luxury watches, designer handbags like Louis Vuittons, gold, silver, and coins for a fair price if you want to liquidate.
For more information, visit: www.lambertpawn.com.
