Donna A. Bennett's New Audiobook, "Orb Spiders are Summoned for Protection in Waterfall Bay," is a Spellbinding Journey Through the Mystical Rainforest of Amazonika

Recent audiobook release “Orb Spiders are Summoned for Protection in Waterfall Bay,” from Audiobook Network author Donna A. Bennett, is the enchanting tale of a young girl who uncovers a portal to an otherworldly rainforest while flipping through the pages of a book at her local library.