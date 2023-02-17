Donna A. Bennett's New Audiobook, "Orb Spiders are Summoned for Protection in Waterfall Bay," is a Spellbinding Journey Through the Mystical Rainforest of Amazonika
Recent audiobook release “Orb Spiders are Summoned for Protection in Waterfall Bay,” from Audiobook Network author Donna A. Bennett, is the enchanting tale of a young girl who uncovers a portal to an otherworldly rainforest while flipping through the pages of a book at her local library.
San Tan Valley, AZ, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donna A. Bennett, a talented author with a lifelong passion for writing, has completed her new audiobook, “Orb Spiders are Summoned for Protection in Waterfall Bay”: a thrilling and captivating quest to protect the nature of a magical realm.
“When nine-year old Lezah moves with her mother to the town of Rambling Woods, her life changes forever,” writes author Donna A. Bennett. “Eager for an adventure, Lezah explores her new surroundings, including the town library. But flipping through the pages of a mysterious book will send her on an even greater journey.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Donna A. Bennett’s new audiobook is an exciting book following a young girl named Lezah as she flips through the pages of an enchanted book. As she reads the book, she is transported to a mythical rainforest called Amazonika. She is quick to make new friends, such as a wise water lily named Hazel who teaches Lezah about the wonders of nature.
However, even the extraordinary land of Amazonika isn’t safe from evil. Hazel tells Lezah about Jeebu, a shape-shifting menace whose mission is to steal life-giving orbs from planets. Jeebu’s threat is looming, and he will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Now, it's up to Lezah to uncover her own unique gifts in order to save her family and friends from grave danger. Does she have what it takes to protect the fate of this newfound world?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Orb Spiders are Summoned for Protection in Waterfall Bay” by Donna A. Bennett through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
