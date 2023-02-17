Allen Daugherty's New Audiobook, "An Ounce of Prevention is Worth More Than You Can Imagine," is an Insightful Guide That Puts Safety in the Forefront of Listeners’ Minds
Recent audiobook release “An Ounce of Prevention is Worth More Than You Can Imagine,” from Audiobook Network author Allen Daugherty, is a valuable tool for increasing safety precautions in the home. Utilizing his expertise from over forty-seven years in the medical field, Daugherty identifies everyday risks and presents practical solutions to avoid them.
Crimora, VA, February 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Daugherty, founder of P.H.A.S.E. or Preventive Healthcare and Safety Engagement, has completed his new audiobook, “An Ounce of Prevention is Worth More Than You Can Imagine”: an informative and effective way to introduce more preventative measures into daily life.
“Ever think about the game, Russian Roulette?” asks author Allen Daughtery. “Can you imagine putting a bullet in a revolver and spinning the barrel leaving you with no idea where that bullet was, putting the gun to your head, and pulling the trigger? It’s only a one-out- of-six chance that the gun will fire. But do you really want to play those odds with your life? How about your children’s lives? Yet, many of the things we do tend to add bullets, which increases the risk. I know it sounds ludicrous but that is what we are actually doing.
“I guarantee that even though you may not see many new ideas in this book, you will soon realize how important it is to seriously focus on the things you already do know about preventive healthcare and safety.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Allen Daugherty’s new audiobook is a fascinating book that sets out to identify common dangers and give useful tips on how to avoid them. As the founder of P.H.A.S.E., it is Daugherty’s goal to help people avoid accidents and illnesses. Time restraints, absent-mindedness, and just plain ignorance are things that people deal with every day. But as Daugherty has learned, they can all be deadly.
Daughtery practices what he calls “defensive living,” which is quite similar to defensive driving. The author was once quite accident-prone himself – falling off a roof, splitting his heel wide open on the beach, and even running over his own foot with the lawn mower. It is because of these experiences that he decided to make safety and prevention his life goal, and he now shares the preventative skills he learned with listeners.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “An Ounce of Prevention is Worth More Than You Can Imagine” by Allen Daugherty through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
