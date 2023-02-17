Allen Daugherty's New Audiobook, "An Ounce of Prevention is Worth More Than You Can Imagine," is an Insightful Guide That Puts Safety in the Forefront of Listeners’ Minds

Recent audiobook release “An Ounce of Prevention is Worth More Than You Can Imagine,” from Audiobook Network author Allen Daugherty, is a valuable tool for increasing safety precautions in the home. Utilizing his expertise from over forty-seven years in the medical field, Daugherty identifies everyday risks and presents practical solutions to avoid them.