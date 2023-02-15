Sherri Mahoney’s New Book, "Tiny Seeds," is a Poignant Guide Designed to Help Readers Plot Out a Path for Success and Grow the Life of Their Dreams
Westport, MA, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sherri Mahoney, an enrolled agent and public speaker who has owned an accounting practice, Taxing Matters, since 1987, has completed her most recent book, “Tiny Seeds: Sowing the Seeds for the Growth of Health, Wealth and Happiness”: an eye-opening series of experiences from the author’s life to help encourage readers to plant the seeds of hard work now to achieve one’s dreams in the future.
“‘Tiny Seeds’ takes you into the garden of your mind and shows you how to plant seeds for growth and success,” writes Mahoney. “It provides real-life examples of clients, along with their triumphs and failures, to illustrate how some paths succeed while others fail. In a time when so many of us are looking to connect with our roots and questioning the trajectory of our lives, ‘Tiny Seeds’ invites you to mend your beautiful mind, plant the seeds for success, and reap the harvest of what you sow.
“If you’ve ever had lousy bed partners, doubt and fear, creep under your bedroom door, and slither into your warm bed at night, this book is for you. If you’ve ever wondered if you were making good financial choices or wished you had been taught more about money and life as a kid, this book is a must-read. For anyone that’s ever wanted to grow something as big as a dream or as simple as a garden, ‘Tiny Seeds’ will inspire you. It will yank you out of the ground by your roots, mend your broken pieces, and leave your soul planted in soil that’s been beautifully fertilized and cultivated, where you will bloom!”
Published by Fulton Books, Sherri Mahoney’s book helps to provide readers with a plan for outlining a roadmap in order to build their dreams and fully realize them. By utilizing her special ability to connect with clients and build strong client relationships, Mahoney draws upon information collected throughout her career and presents it directly to readers in order to help them grow their own beautiful lives.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Tiny Seeds: Sowing the Seeds for the Growth of Health, Wealth and Happiness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
